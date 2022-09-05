Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Hobbs, Lake take the stage separately in Arizona gubernatorial candidate forum
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a gubernatorial candidate forum in Phoenix Wednesday night. Around 200 business owners and politicians packed the Republic National Distributing Company to see what each candidate had to say. This was not a debate. Democrat Katie Hobbs went on...
KOLD-TV
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
KOLD-TV
Survey: Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th grade students have never heard of fentanyl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids are back in school, and with that comes stress. A new survey finds stress the number one reason behind substance abuse. “This was a misguided decision that impacted his entire life,” said Shari Dukes, who lost her son Ethan in 2019. She describes him as a good 16-year-old kid who was in advanced classes.
KOLD-TV
Veterinary students getting hands-on experience through a new program at the Arizona Humane Society
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a veterinarian shortage continues across our state, veterinary students are getting a brand new opportunity to work in Arizona animal shelters. It’s a hands-on experience that will hopefully prepare them for the reality of the field. Arizona’s Family shadowed two University of Arizona students...
KOLD-TV
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
KOLD-TV
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
KOLD-TV
Applications now being accepted for Fiesta Bowl’s ‘Wishes for Teachers’ program
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fiesta Bowl Charities is once again offering up $2,500 classroom grants to about four hundred public and charter school teachers in Arizona. In 2016, the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities started the “Wishes for Teachers” program, which invites Arizona educators to fill out an application for their school’s and classroom’s wishes. Then, the nonprofit selects teachers randomly to help make those wishes come true.
KOLD-TV
McNeal man waves down deputy, confesses to deadly shooting
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A McNeal, Arizona man is facing a murder charge after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday morning, Sept. 8, and confessing to shooting a man to death. Deputies charged Jay Albert Stevens, 52, with first-degree murder and booked him into...
