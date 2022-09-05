ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Survey: Nearly 50% of Arizona 8th grade students have never heard of fentanyl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids are back in school, and with that comes stress. A new survey finds stress the number one reason behind substance abuse. “This was a misguided decision that impacted his entire life,” said Shari Dukes, who lost her son Ethan in 2019. She describes him as a good 16-year-old kid who was in advanced classes.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
KOLD-TV

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Applications now being accepted for Fiesta Bowl’s ‘Wishes for Teachers’ program

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fiesta Bowl Charities is once again offering up $2,500 classroom grants to about four hundred public and charter school teachers in Arizona. In 2016, the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities started the “Wishes for Teachers” program, which invites Arizona educators to fill out an application for their school’s and classroom’s wishes. Then, the nonprofit selects teachers randomly to help make those wishes come true.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Civil Unrest#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Nami
KOLD-TV

McNeal man waves down deputy, confesses to deadly shooting

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A McNeal, Arizona man is facing a murder charge after waving down a Cochise County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday morning, Sept. 8, and confessing to shooting a man to death. Deputies charged Jay Albert Stevens, 52, with first-degree murder and booked him into...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy