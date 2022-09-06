Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
KTAR.com
Silver Alert issued for 62-year-old woman in Chandler with cognitive disability
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Thursday for a 62-year-old woman in Chandler with a cognitive disability. Shirlie Whalen left her sister’s house near Chandler Boulevard and Country Club way at midnight to get cigarettes from a nearby Circle K and never returned. Whalen was driving a...
L.A. Weekly
Deborah Connel Killed in Vehicle Crash near Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]
72-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Accident on 43rd Avenue. The incident happened on September 6th, at around 7:00 a.m., near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. According to police, the vehicles involved were a pickup truck and an SUV. Reports state that Connel attempted to pull out of a private driveway, headed northbound, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.
KTAR.com
Police believe missing Phoenix woman was ‘violently murdered’
PHOENIX — Police are searching for a Phoenix woman who is missing after foul play was suspected, authorities said. Veronica Mondragon, 28 years old, was reported missing on July 1. Mondragon had stayed in communication with her siblings until around June 27. Her last known location was near Black...
AZFamily
Hit-and-run crash leaves woman seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A hit-and-run crash left a woman hurt and caused road closures for drivers heading to their early morning commutes on Thursday in Phoenix. Police say around 6 a.m., a driver heading eastbound near 9th Street and Indian School Road struck a woman riding her bike and then took off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Phoenix woman’s disappearance investigated as homicide; family asks for help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of a missing Phoenix woman is asking for the public’s help as detectives investigate her disappearance as a homicide. Veronica Mondragon-Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near I-17 and Indian School Road on June 27. Her family reported her missing on July 15.
Suspect arrested for drive-by shooting outside Mesa restaurant
MESA, Ariz. — A Silent Witness tip has helped law enforcement detain a suspect accused of committing a drive-by shooting outside a Mesa restaurant. Greg Gomez, 33, was taken into custody this week after he was identified as the suspect who allegedly fired multiple gunshots on May 12 outside Native Grill & Wings, located near Gilbert Road and Hampton Avenue.
AZFamily
Woman dies in crash at northwest Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix. Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say that 72-year-old Deborah Connel was pulling out of a private driveway heading north when she was struck by a car driving eastbound on Bell Road. Connel was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene where police determined he was not impaired.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating two shootings in Peoria
The shootings, according to officials, happened less than a mile apart, and one of the shootings left a man with serious injuries. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
AZFamily
Hit-and-run driver who killed pedestrian in Tolleson had drugs in her system, police say
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been drinking and doing drugs before causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Tolleson in June, new court paperwork said. Octavia Coleman, 25, was booked into jail on Tuesday, weeks after the crash. According to police, Coleman was speeding while going south...
thefoothillsfocus.com
2 dead, 5 injured in Deer Valley shooting spree
Two people were killed and five injured, including two Phoenix police officers, after a shooting that occurred near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. Police identified the shooter as 24-year-old Isaiah Steven Williams. The Maricopa County medical examiner found a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound...
104.1 WIKY
Teen Faces Serious Charges After Sending Text Message
Mt. Vernon Police and Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after a high school student received a threatening text message. The message was sent through an app that disguises the true sender. The message alleged a shooting was going to happen the next day at Mt. Vernon High School.
KTAR.com
Bicycle rider killed in collision with vehicle on Buckeye Road in west Phoenix
PHOENIX – A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit him while he was riding on a west Phoenix street, authorities said. Troy Rosales, 32, was riding eastbound on Buckeye Road west of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway when he was struck by a vehicle going in the same direction, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Chandler man arrested for trying to buy guns with fake money, police say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A convicted felon from Chandler has been arrested after allegedly forging his identity to buy a gun and using fake money to purchase the weapon. According to court documents, 45-year-old Shayne Teal purchased a gun from a pawn shop in Mesa on Aug. 15 using another’s man license before using five counterfeit $100 bills the next day to buy a gun from an area Bass Pro Shops. Then, on Aug. 17, hospital staff reported that they noticed Teal had multiple IDs. After an extensive investigation, including looking through surveillance video, detectives identified Teal.
KTAR.com
4 injured, including 2 bystanders, during Phoenix apartment shootout
PHOENIX – Four people were injured, including a man and child hit by stray bullets, during a shootout at a Phoenix apartment complex Monday night, authorities said. Three adult brothers were involved an argument that escalated to a shooting near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 8:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said Tuesday morning.
AZFamily
2 people hurt in fire at Mesa apartment complex
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A fire at a Mesa apartment complex left two people hurt on Thursday. Fire crews were called to the complex near Dobson Road and University Drive around 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the apartments. The first and second floors had to be evacuated because of the fire and the water. Officials said one victim didn’t need to go to the hospital while other was driven to the burn center with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
12news.com
Shooting threat at Horizon High School results in an arrest, officials say
PHOENIX — Officers are investigating a shooting threat found scrawled in a bathroom stall at Horizon High School, according to the Phoenix Police Department. The threat, which wasn't specifically described by police, was reportedly found written in the girls' restroom of the school, the department said. The district has...
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found out about the death of Queen Elizabeth during the White House press briefing. Even into her 90s, Queen Elizabeth II kept up her Royal duties. CBS News's Ian Lee looks back at her life. Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative...
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer who suffered 4 heart attacks, stroke needs community’s help
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s a call for the community to help a longtime Phoenix Police officer. Officer Jen Smith has worked on the city’s fugitive apprehension team, helping to round up the most violent criminals. She had an embolism last fall and then four consecutive heart attacks and a stroke. Thanks to the incredible response from first responders and her medical team, she survived.
KOLD-TV
Several Phoenix families report drive-by shootings, at least one home riddled in bullets
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Families in Phoenix say their homes were shot at by a drive-by shooter near 29th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Police say no one was hurt, but two mothers in the neighborhood say they were sleeping when more than a dozen shots were fired at the homes and cars. “On Saturday I heard basically just a bunch shots go off,” said Martin Bonilla, who lives in the neighborhood.
