PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have identified the woman who died following a crash Tuesday morning in north Phoenix. Officers responded to an accident involving an SUV and a pickup truck around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Police say that 72-year-old Deborah Connel was pulling out of a private driveway heading north when she was struck by a car driving eastbound on Bell Road. Connel was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene where police determined he was not impaired.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO