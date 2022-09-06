ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

2 dead in wrong-way crash on New York State Thruway

TUXEDO, N.Y. -- Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash overnight on the New York State Thruway in Orange County.It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday between exits 16 and 15A in Tuxedo.The mangled wreckage of the two vehicles, a white sedan and a black compact SUV, vividly illustrated the deadly nature of the impact.New York State Police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, New Jersey, was driving the black vehicle. At around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Gonzalez somehow entered the southbound lanes of I-87 going northbound.He collided head-on with the sedan, driven by 67-year-old Rabbi Yehuda Weinstock. Both drivers...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS Boston

Drunk, wrong-way driver kills man in horrific 495 crash, police say

HOPKINTON - A driver was killed in a horrific crash on Route 495 early Wednesday morning caused by a wrong way driver, police said.Massachusetts State Police said a man was driving drunk in a van and heading the wrong way down 495 north in Hopkinton just after midnight when he slammed head-on into a car."A tractor trailer that was behind the car saw the crash unfold in front of him and braked but could not stop in time and hit the car from behind," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an email to WBZ-TV.The driver of the crushed car was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where he died. His name has not been released yet.The van driver was arrested and also went to the hospital. Police have only identified him so far as a 29-year-old from Taunton.The truck driver was not hurt.
HOPKINTON, MA
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Peru#Ausable
Lootpress

A juvenile is dead after car crash

AMMA (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Cpl. N.S. Stepp along with TFC Z.W. Hartley and Sr. Tpr. J.M. Mack, were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on I-79 near Amma, WV. The vehicle operated by Michael Strickland was traveling south and was negotiating a right curve. The...
AMMA, WV
WNYT

Washington County paving to cause delays

Tuesday night drivers in Washington County can expect to start seeing traffic slow down. Flaggers will be re-directing traffic on route 4 between Flat Rock Road in the town of Fort Ann and Seventh Avenue in the village of Whitehall. Crews will be paving the roads around 7 p.m. and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy