ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 1

Related
The Center Square

GAF plans $146M roofing material plant in Georgia, but taxpayer incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Center Square

Texas grid reforms continue as ERCOT says it can meet peak demands during fall season

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas’ grid reforms are continuing, which will ensure the state’s electricity is reliable and stable. "The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before," the governor said after meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, Incoming ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman Peter Lake to discuss ongoing implementation of grid reforms.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Duke Energy Progress#Wfae
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Center Square

California power grid operator says 'miscommunication' caused unnecessary blackouts

(The Center Square) – California’s power grid operator blamed miscommunication with utility operators for some residents experiencing "unnecessary" rolling blackouts amid Tuesday night’s heat. Officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) confirmed Wednesday that despite reaching record-level power demand, operators did not need to order rolling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
The Center Square

Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
POLITICS
The Center Square

Hochul leans on feds for rising costs of Gateway Tunnel

(The Center Square) – Rather than try to downplay reports that costs for the Gateway Tunnel project are going up, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leaned into it Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference to unveil a new Penn Station concourse for the Long Island Rail Road, Hochul told reporters that it was important to get the word out regarding the increased cost of the passenger rail tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River.
BUSINESS
The Center Square

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy