(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas’ grid reforms are continuing, which will ensure the state’s electricity is reliable and stable. "The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before," the governor said after meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, Incoming ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman Peter Lake to discuss ongoing implementation of grid reforms.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO