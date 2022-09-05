Read full article on original website
North Carolina EV plan would use $109M in federal funds to build statewide network of charging units
(The Center Square) — North Carolina officials have submitted a plan to spend an expected $109 million in federal funds to build a network of electric vehicle charging stations along the state’s major highways, though some believe the effort is better left to the private sector. The North...
wraltechwire.com
Battery manufacturer picks Alamance County for $40M expansion, new jobs
RALEIGH – More jobs focusing on battery production are coming to North Carolina, this time in Alamance County. Sunlight Group will receive some $1.6 million in state and local tax incentives to expand its plant in Mebane in order to manufacture lithium ion batteries. The company plans to add...
GAF plans $146M roofing material plant in Georgia, but taxpayer incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
California grid operator says it's avoided ordering rolling outages despite record demand
(The Center Square) – California’s grid operators say they narrowly avoided ordering rotating power outages Tuesday night despite the state reaching a new record for power grid peak demand. With temperatures stretching to over 100 degrees in several parts of the state, Californians were urged to conserve electricity...
Three North Carolina counties are removed from vehicle emissions test requirements
(The Center Square) — Motorists in three North Carolina counties will no longer be required to submit to yearly vehicle emissions tests following approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 79 other counties that are not required to conduct...
Some North Carolinians might have to pay the state close to $1,000 for student loan forgiveness
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The White House’s student loan forgiveness plan may wipe a hefty sum of debt away for many North Carolinians, but it may come with an out-of-pocket cost. On Wednesday, the North Carolina Department of Revenue confirmed that student loan forgiveness is considered taxable income in North Carolina. When President Joe Biden […]
Texas grid reforms continue as ERCOT says it can meet peak demands during fall season
(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott says that Texas’ grid reforms are continuing, which will ensure the state’s electricity is reliable and stable. "The State of Texas continues to monitor the reliability of our electric grid, and I thank ERCOT and PUC for their hard work to implement bipartisan reforms we passed last year and for their proactive leadership to ensure our grid is stronger than ever before," the governor said after meeting with Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Interim President and CEO Brad Jones, Incoming ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas, and Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman Peter Lake to discuss ongoing implementation of grid reforms.
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
Greensboro’s cheapest gas falls to $3 per gallon, among best prices in North Carolina
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gas in Greensboro has hit a magic number — $3 a gallon — and the better news is that prices continue to fall. That’s what we learned this week from GasBuddy, the fuel price monitoring service that examines hundreds of fuel outlets in the area and millions nationwide. GasBuddy […]
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
'Highest demand ever': California could break record for energy demand this week
(The Center Square) – As California moves into the most extreme part of the ongoing heat wave, grid operators warned Monday that the state could see record-breaking energy demands come Tuesday. Grid operators are anticipating that the state could break the previous energy demand high set in 2006 –...
California power grid operator says 'miscommunication' caused unnecessary blackouts
(The Center Square) – California’s power grid operator blamed miscommunication with utility operators for some residents experiencing "unnecessary" rolling blackouts amid Tuesday night’s heat. Officials from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) confirmed Wednesday that despite reaching record-level power demand, operators did not need to order rolling...
Report: Lack of housing, child care, add to New Hampshire labor crunch
(The Center Square) – The lack of child-care options and housing in New Hampshire has contributed to a labor crunch that has women leaving the state's workforce at a rate higher than men, according to a new report. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, says...
Court: Lawsuit accusing North Carolina of not protecting right to fish can proceed
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Court of Appeals unanimously ruled the state can be sued for failing to protect the right of its citizens to fish. Appeals Court Judge Toby Hampson on Tuesday published a 27-page opinion stating the lawsuit, Coastal Conservation Association v. North Carolina, could not be dismissed based on the state's claim it possessed sovereign immunity in the matter.
Hochul leans on feds for rising costs of Gateway Tunnel
(The Center Square) – Rather than try to downplay reports that costs for the Gateway Tunnel project are going up, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul leaned into it Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference to unveil a new Penn Station concourse for the Long Island Rail Road, Hochul told reporters that it was important to get the word out regarding the increased cost of the passenger rail tunnels connecting New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River.
North Carolina ranks 8th in nation for Oath Keeper membership, leaked database reveals
Leaked information has revealed just how large the footprint of right-wing extremist groups could be in North Carolina.
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
Latest Polling Finds Candidate "Favorability" Ratings Influencing NC's U.S. Senate Race
This story originally published online at NC Policy Watch. It’s probably just a coincidence that the Pantone company chose “Very Peri,” a vibrant purple, as its 2022 color of the year, but it would be hard to find a better shade to describe North Carolina’s electorate. Both are trending this fall.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
