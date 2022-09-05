Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland registers more than 12,000 apprentices
Maryland has more than 12,000 registered apprentices, the most in the state’s history, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Through the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, more than 12,000 apprentices are registered to be trained in new job skills with 3,879 employers across the state. “Maryland is recognized as a...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 direct one-time payment just nine days away
Maryland residents have only a little more than a week to claim a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit of up to $1,000.
Workspace consolidation saves Arizona taxpayers millions of dollars
(The Center Square) – Arizona has eliminated workspaces made obsolete after the COVID-19 pandemic's shift to remote work, saving taxpayers millions of dollars. The state has eliminated one million square feet of state office space over the past eight years – the equivalent of more than 17 football fields.
Report: Lack of housing, child care, add to New Hampshire labor crunch
(The Center Square) – The lack of child-care options and housing in New Hampshire has contributed to a labor crunch that has women leaving the state's workforce at a rate higher than men, according to a new report. The New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, says...
Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief
The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
WBOC
Eastern Shore Counties Fall Behind in Rollout of State Mandated Police Accountability Boards
SALISBURY, Md. - The death of 19-year-old Anton Black while in the custody of the Greensboro Police Department in 2018 led Maryland lawmakers to pass the Police Reform and Accountability Act, or Anton's Law. Part of the legislation requires each county in Maryland to form a civilian police accountability board.
Some issue warnings about labor amendment as report shows union membership is up slightly in Illinois
(The Center Square) – For the first time in five years, union membership is up in Illinois just as a battle is brewing over an amendment on the November ballot regarding collective bargaining. According to the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, Illinois gained about 16,000 union members last year even...
cnsmaryland.org
Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine
ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings
(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
Tax credit 2022: Deadline for Marylanders to claim $1,000 student debt relief just 10 days away
The deadline for Marylanders to claim a tax credit for student loan debt relief of up to $1000 is approaching in less than two weeks.
Voter photo ID and minimum wage initiatives make the ballot in Nebraska
On Sept. 6, the Nebraska secretary of state announced that two ballot initiatives had qualified for the November ballot. Voters will decide on a constitutional amendment to require photo ID to vote and a new law that would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage from $9 to $15 by 2026 and annually adjust for the cost of living thereafter.
Arkansas panel discusses teacher raises
(The Center Square) - The House and Senate Education Committee will begin discussing teacher salaries when they meet next month. Members of the committee have until Sept. 20 to get their ideas to co-chairs Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Bruce Cozart before the committee's October meeting. Sen. Joyce...
New payroll taxes would fund New York, Pennsylvania long-term care proposals that mirror Washington's
(The Center Square) — Two states have proposed long-term care legislation similar to WA Cares, Washington’s nascent long-term care program. While wording for portions of the bills seems to mirror Washington’s law, some experts question the wisdom of copying an untested plan. Pennsylvania’s Aging and Older Adult...
California could offer $1,000 tax incentives for car-free life for low-income residents
(The Center Square) – California could soon offer a tax incentive to certain households that do not own cars under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consideration. Senate Bill 457, which passed the Legislature on the final day of session last week, would offer a $1,000 tax credit per household starting in January 2023 to certain low-income taxpayers who do not own a vehicle. The bill specifies that spouses jointly filing making $60,000 or less and individuals who make $40,000 or less would be qualified for the tax credit.
yachatsnews.com
Maryland’s Republican governor comes to Oregon to stump for GOP nominee Christine Drazan
PORTLAND – In 2014, voters in deeply Democratic Maryland shocked the nation by electing Larry Hogan, only the second Republican to hold that state’s highest office in the past half-century. Hogan, who visited Oregon this week to campaign for Republican Christine Drazan, believes Drazan can do the same....
WTOP
7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year
Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way
cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
