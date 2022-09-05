ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Grant Program For Maryland Non-Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland will launch a new $1.6 million grant program to provide additional support for non-public schools. “Every child in Maryland deserves access to a world-class education regardless of what neighborhood they happen to grow up in,” said Governor Hogan....
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland registers more than 12,000 apprentices

Maryland has more than 12,000 registered apprentices, the most in the state’s history, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Through the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program, more than 12,000 apprentices are registered to be trained in new job skills with 3,879 employers across the state. “Maryland is recognized as a...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus To Give Maryland Residents Debt Relief

The Biden Administration is providing help for some groups of student loan borrowers. This aid is a write-off of up to $20,000 for some and a one-year pause for others. Maryland wants more borrowers to benefit by giving them a tax credit. The state has launched a student loan relief program.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
cnsmaryland.org

Maryland residents receive first shots of new COVID-19 vaccine

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland residents are trickling into pharmacies across the state for the few available doses of the new and improved, epidemiologists say, COVID-19 vaccine. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced last week 157,600 doses of the booster will be administered to COVID sites across the state, but so far only a few facilities have the new medication.
MARYLAND STATE
The Center Square

New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Department Of Education
The Center Square

Arkansas panel discusses teacher raises

(The Center Square) - The House and Senate Education Committee will begin discussing teacher salaries when they meet next month. Members of the committee have until Sept. 20 to get their ideas to co-chairs Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Bruce Cozart before the committee's October meeting. Sen. Joyce...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Center Square

California could offer $1,000 tax incentives for car-free life for low-income residents

(The Center Square) – California could soon offer a tax incentive to certain households that do not own cars under a bill awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s consideration. Senate Bill 457, which passed the Legislature on the final day of session last week, would offer a $1,000 tax credit per household starting in January 2023 to certain low-income taxpayers who do not own a vehicle. The bill specifies that spouses jointly filing making $60,000 or less and individuals who make $40,000 or less would be qualified for the tax credit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTOP

7 finalists named for Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers are in the running for the state’s highest educator recognition, Maryland Teacher of the Year. The Maryland State Department of Education recently announced the finalists. They include the following teachers:. Charles Whittaker of Anne Arundel County Public Schools;. Berol Dewdney of Baltimore City Public Schools;. Alicia Amaral...
MARYLAND STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

Idaho residents, you could have thousands coming your way

cash in handPhoto by Hloom Templates (Creative Commons) Did you know that you likely have hundreds of dollars coming to you from the state of Idaho? Earlier this year Governor Little signed House Bill 436 that provides another tax rebate to full-year residents of Idaho. You can track your rebate online here on this website from the state. On that page, you'll just enter your Social Security number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and the expected amount of your refund below.
IDAHO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy