FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin election fraud, man charged argues with judge
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The Racine County man who admitted to breaking the law to try to prove election fraud got into arguments with a judge Thursday, Sept. 8 during his initial court appearance. Harry Wait, 68, says he is not guilty and that he broke the law out of...
cwbradio.com
Judge Rules Wisconsin Election Clerks Can't "Cure" a Ballot
(AP) A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Wisconsin judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and...
94.3 Jack FM
Reactions Mixed to New Wisconsin Election Commission Guidance on Voting with Disabilities
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Reactions are rolling in from both sides of the aisle after new guidance from the Wisconsin Election Commission on voting with disabilities. The commission says voters with disabilities can get help from others when mailing or dropping off their ballots. Republican State Representative Ron Tusler says the decision isn’t the right one.
Wisconsin judge sides with GOP in absentee ballot fight
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the GOP-controlled Legislature, is the latest move by Republicans to tighten restrictions on absentee voting in the swing state where Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson are on the ballot in November. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian on Wednesday granted GOP motions to immediately block the practice, known as ballot curing. The case is expected to ultimately go to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court, which in July ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes located outside of clerk offices are illegal. Local election officials do not have the authority under the law to modify absentee ballot certificates, nor does the state elections commission have the right to order that they take that action, the judge said. He accused the elections commission of “stubborn and unjustified adherence to its guidance” that was contrary to state law.
thecentersquare.com
Tim Michels spent more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have spent $20.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has spent more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
thecentersquare.com
Results in the five most expensive Democratic Wisconsin House primaries
Democratic primary elections for all 99 districts in the Wisconsin State Assembly took place on Aug. 9, 2022. Of the 99 districts up for election in 2022, eight had a Democratic primary election with more than one candidate. Across all contested Democratic primary elections, candidates raised $408,615. Candidates raised an...
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
tonemadison.com
A Wisconsin politics scandal that is and one that isn’t
Recent news cycles around Tim Michels and Mandela Barnes demonstrate that not all political dirt is created equal. Each week in Wisconsin politics brings an abundance of bad policies, bad takes, and bad actors. In our recurring feature, Capitol Punishments, we bring you the week’s highlights (or low-lights) from the state Legislature and beyond.
wearegreenbay.com
Offensive slur removed from federal use in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – A word historically used as an offensive ethnic, racial, and sexist slur usually against Indigenous women was recently removed from federal use. According to the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Board on Geographic Names has voted on the final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features that had the word “squaw,” including 28 in Wisconsin.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Outsiders can’t block records access
Wisconsin’s open records law is most often used by requesters seeking to obtain records from a government agency. But occasionally it works in reverse, allowing someone to block the release of records to a requester. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has recently affirmed important limits on such efforts. Ironically, it...
newsfromthestates.com
Uneasy start to the school year in politically charged Waukesha
School districts across the state are navigating the effects of a highly charged political atmosphere as they go back to class this year. In May, Wisconsin Examiner reported that Republican lawmakers were approaching school libraries with a list of books parents felt should be removed. The list was just one facet of a much wider coordinated effort.
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
6 Wisconsin officials with Oath Keepers ties, analysis shows
MILWAUKEE - A new analysis shows 81 government officials across the United States have ties to the Oath Keepers, an extremist anti-government group. Six of them are from Wisconsin. To be clear, the mere inclusion of someone's name on this list does not mean that person was a member of...
WBAY Green Bay
Leaked Oath Keepers membership list includes Northeast Wisconsin ties
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The membership of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers, which is accused of playing a role in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was leaked Wednesday. The list contains more than 38,000 names, including people who work in positions of authority. The Anti-Defamation League...
thecentersquare.com
Four referred in Ohio for voting fraud charges
(The Center Square) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose turned over four people to Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential voter fraud charges in the 2020 general election, bringing the total to 15 in the last month. The four referred Wednesday come from partnerships with...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois had 5th most police officers killed in the line of duty in 2021
(The Center Square) – Crime statistics from the FBI show an upward trend in violent crime. Among those crimes on the rise in Illinois are police killed in the line of duty. Data the FBI published in May shows the number of police feloniously killed across the country and by state.
Detroit News
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
thecentersquare.com
Term limits referendum will be on North Dakota's November ballot
(The Center Square) - A measure that will limit the governor, state senators and state representatives to two 4-year terms will be on North Dakota's November ballot. The North Dakota Supreme Court said Secretary of State Al Jaeger misapplied the law when he tossed out 15,740 signatures on 751 petitions notarized. Jaeger invalidated 29,101 signatures, which left the organization North Dakota for Term Limits short of the 31,164 signatures needed to get the issue on the ballot.
