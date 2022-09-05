There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO