Read full article on original website
Related
Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020
Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst
A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
Delaware schools need 500 teachers. Here’s where
As the academic year gears up, Delaware schools still have more than 500 teacher vacancies to fill. “We think about it as a perfect storm of conditions,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association. Schools expected to have a higher than normal number of retirements, partly because of the stresses of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. This ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Who’s running, updated: Delaware’s Sept. 13 primary
With Delaware’s primary election just days away and early voting underway, time is running out to answer any questions you might still have. If you’re unsure who’s running in your district — or even what district you’re in — you’ve come to the right place. To find your polling location, click here. Scroll down for a list of candidates by ... Read More
Delaware’s first ‘election protection’ program launches ahead of state’s primary vote
Volunteer poll monitors will work outside Delaware’s polls for next week’s primary and the November general election. The nonpartisan program is part of a national effort led by Common Cause, but this is the first time it will be implemented in Delaware. Common Cause of Delaware executive director...
Pennsylvania Duo Delivered Deadly Dose Of Fentanyl To Delaware Dad: Police
A Pennsylvania pair has been arrested in connection with the deadly overdose of a Delaware dad, police say. Joshua Walter Barrick, 41, of Newport, was arrested on Tuesday, September 6 in connection with the deadly overdose of Marvin Lee Biggs, IV, 37, of Townsend, Delaware, Carlisle police stated in a release the following day.
WBOC
New Report Shows Delaware Inland Bays Contribute Billions to Local Economy Annually
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program released a report Tuesday that details the first-ever assessment of the Delaware Inland Bays' economic value. The report says that the Inland Bays generate $4.5 billion in annual economic activity and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut
(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
WMDT.com
Researchers release first-ever report on economic value of Del. Inland Bays
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – The Delaware Center for Inland Bays (CIB) and the Delaware Sea Grant College Program are revealing new details about just how crucial Delaware’s Inland Bays are to the local economy. “A real surprise”. According to the first-ever Economic Value of the Delaware Inland Bays...
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
Probation reform is a ballot issue
Delaware’s probation system is driving incarceration in the First State. Probation should not be focused on punishment; it should seek to rehabilitate and restore the person on it. However, for many, a probation sentence is nothing more than a deferred or extended prison term. Thousands of people on probation end up incarcerated – not for committing a new crime, but for a simple technical violation like missing a meeting or a dirty urine screening. The probation system is not making Delaware safer, but it costs the state millions of dollars that could be spent on victim services, and community-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania lawmakers warn state EMS 'in jeopardy'
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s emergency response system has received more attention from the General Assembly as serious challenges remain, be it for adequate funding or recruiting people. Last week, the House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing to take testimony from EMS personnel and warned that the...
Stock market continues impact on Illinois' pension investment returns
(The Center Square) – The U.S. stock market has had rough year and it's hurting Illinois' underfunded pension system. By the middle of 2022, the stock market had lost approximately 21.3 percent of its value. This has an impact on government finances, as public pension systems rely on investment gains to help their funded status.
WGMD Radio
Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month
Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st. Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.
Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
dsp.delaware.gov
DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation
Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
wjbr.com
US Route 13 Is Delaware’s Most Dangerous Road
There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”
GAF plans $146M roofing material plant in Georgia, but taxpayer incentives remain unknown
(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
Cape Gazette
Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award
Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0