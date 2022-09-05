ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware LIVE News

Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020

  Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Change to state retirees’ health insurance prompts angst

A change to the health insurance held by retirees of Delaware’s state government is causing an uproar. The state’s requirement that retirees and pensioners switch from original Medicare to a specially-tailored Medicare Advantage plan has led to charges that retirees will lose their doctors or be denied services that are currently covered. That’s not true, said Delaware Secretary of Human ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools need 500 teachers. Here’s where

As the academic year gears up, Delaware schools still have more than 500 teacher vacancies to fill.  “We think about it as a perfect storm of conditions,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association.  Schools expected to have a higher than normal number of retirements, partly because of the stresses of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.  This ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running, updated: Delaware’s Sept. 13 primary

With Delaware’s primary election just days away and early voting underway, time is running out to answer any questions you might still have. If you’re unsure who’s running in your district — or even what district you’re in — you’ve come to the right place. To find your polling location, click here. Scroll down for a list of candidates by ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Department of Elections excited with early voting results

Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Probation reform is a ballot issue

Delaware’s probation system is driving incarceration in the First State. Probation should not be focused on punishment; it should seek to rehabilitate and restore the person on it. However, for many, a probation sentence is nothing more than a deferred or extended prison term. Thousands of people on probation end up incarcerated – not for committing a new crime, but for a simple technical violation like missing a meeting or a dirty urine screening. The probation system is not making Delaware safer, but it costs the state millions of dollars that could be spent on victim services, and community-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.
DELAWARE STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov. John Carney Announces Central Del. Career Expo This Month

Attention job-seekers, and students considering career options. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is coming up Wednesday, September 21st. Governor John Carney said it will help to connect Delawareans with careers that are currently in demand, as well as with training opportunities. The event is also designed to be family friendly, with middle-school students also invited to explore career and training opportunities.
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Illinois continues EV aspirations, but questions remain regarding related industries

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s vision of Illinois as an electric vehicle production hub continues, but some say it is in danger of becoming a pipe dream. The state announced a tax incentive package to retool an Illinois factory to make electric vehicle parts. T/CCI Manufacturing will use $20 million and make EV compressors in Decatur, adding 50 jobs in the process.
ILLINOIS STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation

Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
GEORGETOWN, DE
wjbr.com

US Route 13 Is Delaware’s Most Dangerous Road

There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

GAF plans $146M roofing material plant in Georgia, but taxpayer incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Cape Gazette

Energize Delaware’s ZeMod Home wins national award

Delaware’s only Zero Energy modular home has won the Department of Energy’s Zero Energy Ready Home Award. The ZeMod is Energize Delaware’s Zero Energy program in partnership with Milford Housing Development Corporation, Beracah Homes Inc. and Vermont Energy Investment Corporation. ZeMod homes are designed to produce nearly...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

