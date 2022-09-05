Read full article on original website
desmoinesparent.com
Halloween Costumes in Des Moines
It is about that time! Whether it is for your child or yourself, it is costume season. There are many options in the greater Des Moines area to grab the perfect costume for Beggars’ Night, for the next Halloween party, at the pumpkin patches, or for the office costume contest. Not sure what you want to go as on Halloween night? Walk through these fun shops to get inspired with some costume ideas.
KCCI.com
Thousands attend Renaissance Faire at Sleepy Hollow
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 17th annual Renaissance Faire is back at Sleepy H0llow!. Organizers expect about 20,000 attendees each year. They say already saw record attendance over the weekend on Saturday. People can witness joust competitions, interact with animals, and experience life during this time period. Besides the...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
West Des Moines approves new City Hall sculpture
An anonymous donor has agreed to pay for the purchase and permanent installation of a sculpture in front of the West Des Moines City Hall."Confluence" is a bronze and steel piece by Moline artist David Zahn.Zoom in: It's a larger-than-life upper body of a man positioned on a tilted base with his body counteracting to balance.It represents personal growth and adaptation to the changes people face in life, Zahn told Axios.The waives represent the fluidity of nature, Zahn said.State of play: The West Des Moines City Council accepted the gift during Tuesday's council meeting.It'll cost the donor around $18,500 and be installed later this year. Don't tip over, mister. Photo courtesy of David Zahn
Des Moines' World Food Fest will have 21 new vendors
The 2022 World Food & Music Festival will have 21 new vendors, according to event organizers.Zoom in: The newbies will sell the cuisine of 14 countries.At least six countries weren't represented at last year's event — Cambodia, Tanzania, Pakistan, France, Indonesia and the Dominican Republic.🗓 Eats and entertainment: Schedules are posted online and admission is free at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-1711am-5pm, Sunday, Sept. 18
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands
A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Iowan wins $1 million Mega Millions prize
CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Mega Millions ticket purchased at a convenience store in Ames won someone $1 million. The winner got the prize after Tuesday night’s drawing and is the third Mega Millions prize of at least $1 million in Iowa in a little more than this past month. This ticket was purchased at […]
hometownpressia.com
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
KCCI.com
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
Des Moines has a 'digital twin' that drives development decisions
Des Moines has mapped much of its downtown using 3D technology and is now using it to evaluate how proposed projects would change the city's skyline or block views of the Capitol.What's happening: DSM's Geographic Information System (GIS) team is creating a "digital twin" of Des Moines using laser light technology to map topography, buildings and even light poles or trees.The project received a special achievement award in July from Esri, an international supplier of geographic information system software.Why it matters: As the technology advances, it could be used in virtually any area of DSM, Erin Olson-Douglas, the city's Development...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
KCCI.com
Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing. According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief. "This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn't take that...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
desmoinesparent.com
First-Time Flight Experience
We are a road trip-type family having driven for all our vacations in the past. For this year’s family vacation, we decided on a trip to the Northwest Pacific coast. Unfortunately, this was further than we had the time to drive roundtrip with stops and sleeps and still get a vacation once we got there, so flying became our best option. Being a family who generally jumps in the car for a trip, this meant it would be both my husband’s and 6-year-old son’s first flights as well as the first flight I’d taken since 1996 when I was a child myself. Inexperienced but eager we journeyed forward, enjoyed the flight, and made some once-in-a-lifetime memories.
