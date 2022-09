LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexington’s High School’s Zach Bork didn’t spend his summer on vacation. Instead, he was getting ready to serve. Bork spent the summer in South Carolina in basic training. A move that surprised even his coach. “Actually the first time he told me that was ‘Coach, I wouldn’t be here for summer […]

LEXINGTON, IL ・ 51 MINUTES AGO