ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Flaherty solid in return to Cardinals; Sánchez, Nats win 6-0

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zpQpI_0hjIw8As00

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6-0 Monday.

“Jack was encouraging,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “I thought he did a nice job. It looked good. He was poised. I’m looking forward to him taking the bump again.”

Meneses got three hits and fellow rookie C.J. Abrams had four to back five shutout innings from Aníbal Sánchez (2-5). Washington, which has the worst record in the majors, has won three in a row.

“We’re all swinging it pretty well. Felt good to get the win and keep it rolling,” Abrams said. “I’m swinging at strikes and putting good pitches into play. You know, see ball, hit ball.”

Flaherty (0-1) returned from the injured list after being sidelined by a right shoulder issue. In his first start since June 26, he allowed one run on six hits and a walk. He struck out six and hit a batter while throwing 91 pitches.

“Some good. Some bad,” Flahlerty said. “I made pitches when I needed to for the most part. I made some adjustments pitch to pitch. Mentally, I was a lot better.”

The 26-year-old Flaherty went 9-2 last season. He’s been out for most of this year, including a stint on the IL from April 7-June 14. He made five rehab starts in the minors.

“This time, I ran with it,” Flaherty said. “I take the emotion or the adrenaline and not play it down. I didn’t try to suppress it. I was comfortable with my stuff. It’s been fun watching but it’s more fun to be a part of it.”

Sánchez gave up just two hits. It was his first start at Busch Stadium since he threw 7 2/3 no-hit innings in the opener of the 2019 NL Championship Series.

“That game was spectacular,” Sánchez said about the 2019 start. “That’s the year we won the World Series. Today is way different. I tried to be aggressive today and not let them get comfortable at the plate.”

In his last four starts, Sánchez has allowed just two runs on eight hits in 21 1/3 innings. The Nationals have won all those starts.

“We’ve got a pretty good team,” Sánchez said. “I know it doesn’t show in the numbers.”

Meneses is 40 for 118 (.339) since making his MLB debut Aug. 2. Keibert Ruiz homered, César Hernández added two hits and Lane Thomas drove in two runs against his former team.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “If we catch the ball and throw strikes we’re going to be just fine. I love what I’m seeing right now. They’re starting to get it.”

St. Louis managed just three singles against three pitchers. Mason Thompson allowed one hit in three innings for his first big league save.

“That was awesome,” Thompson said. “It wasn’t something I woke up and expected to do today. I’m really happy with how I pitched.”

The Cardinals have won seven of their last nine games and 23 of 31.

Abrams, acquired from San Diego in the trade that moved Juan Soto from Washington, led off the third with a triple.

“Maybe I could have got four if I wasn’t fixing my helmet the whole time,” Abrams laughed.

Thomas followed with a double to go up 1-0.

“This is a special place,” said Thomas, who also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch. “I started my career here and I have a lot of good friends over there. For sure, I wanted to do well here.”

Washington added four runs in the sixth. St. Louis native Luke Voit drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly.

LABORING ON HOLIDAY

The loss left Cardinals are 0-3 on Labor Day against the Nationals. St. Louis lost 4-1 at RFK Stadium in 2006 and dropped a 4-3 contest in 10 innings at Nationals Park in 2018. That game also was started by Flaherty.

ROSTER MOVES

Cardinals: Activated Flaherty from the 60-Day injured list. ... Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Triple-A Memphis. ... Designated RHP Junior Fernández for assignment. Fernández appeared in 13 games in relief for the Cardinals this season with a 0-0 record and a 2.93 ERA.

MOLINA MILESTONES

Cardinals star Yadier Molina made his 2,098th career start at catcher, passing Carlton Fisk (1969-93) for second all-time in MLB history. Hall of Famer Iván Rodríguez (2,346) is the only catcher with more starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: DH Nelson Cruz (right knee contusion) is listed as day to day. Cruz has been out of the lineup since Sept. 3, the day after he made an early exit after fouling a ball off his right knee.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) will begin a minor league rehab stint Tuesday with Double-A Springfield. When he returns later this month, the Cardinals plan to use Matz out of the bullpen.

Nationals: RHP Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.22) will make his second start against the Cardinals this season and his first ever at Busch Stadium. He allowed four runs on seven hits in a July 30 game that Washington ended winning 7-6.

Cardinals: LHP José Quintana (4-6, 3.47) will be making his third start of the season against the Nationals and his first as a member of the Cardinals. The Nationals are one of five teams that he has no career wins against.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees' Aaron Judge has historic home run lead over rest of MLB

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break Roger Maris' American League record of 61 home runs in a season, but he's also on a historic pace relative to the rest of the league. The New York Post's Jon Heyman tweeted Monday that Judge's home run total of 54...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paolo Espino
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Carlton Fisk
Person
José Quintana
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Joey Meneses
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Alex Rodriguez shouts out Aaron Judge for tying one of his Yankee records

Aaron Judge passed Alex Rodriguez in the New York Yankees record books on Monday, and A-Rod was quick to shout the slugger out on Twitter. It’s tough to see your once-glorious records go broken, but when they’re broken by a player blistering toward the record for most home runs in a single American League batter’s season, it’s hard not to tip your cap.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Nats#Baseball#Sports#Nl#The Washington Nationals
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: MLB World Reacts To John Daly First Pitch Video

Throwing the ceremonial first pitch is often a stressful exercise. Only the ones that go horribly wrong are typically remembered, so any inexperienced tosser risks cementing a spot into infamy. John Daly didn't appear to experience any such nerves. The golfer tossed the first pitch before Wednesday night's game between...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Predicting what the St. Louis Cardinals roster looks like in 2025

The St. Louis Cardinals have a deep organization, who will be on the Opening Day Roster in 2025?. The St. Louis Cardinals have made headlines this season for their great second half so far as well as a farm system that is brimming with young talent. As the Cardinals say goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright, the club is lined up for success for years to come.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion batting sixth on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Encarnacion will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Nationals take on the Phillies after Call’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (49-89, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-62, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-17, 6.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (8-9, 4.07 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Philadelphia Phillies after Alex...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Pirates begin 3-game series with the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (81-57, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (50-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-10, 3.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (4-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -201, Pirates +168; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy