Tennis

Where to get Michelob Ultra’s limited edition Serena Williams cans

By Jude Ephson
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GRZUS_0hjIhqNk00

MICHELOB Ultra has been known for making innovatively designed beers over the years.

Their newest beer is the limited edition Serena Williams cans celebrating her achievements.

Michelob Ultra is celebrating Serena Williams' career after she said would be evolving away from tennis after her final singles match at the US Open.

After her match, Michelob Ultra announced that it was releasing 100 limited-edition packs of 24 cans in honor of Serena.

The unique packs feature one can that commemorates each major title in the 40-year-old tennis icon's career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HIMLk_0hjIhqNk00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bzOgd_0hjIhqNk00

It also features one can commemorating her wins off the court.

Michelob Ultra made a Twitter post announcing how fans could win the commemorative packs. The tweet stated: "A can for every major victory and one more for everything she will continue to achieve.

"We made 100 of these special 24-packs to toast the G.O.A.T. @serenawilliams and the joy she’s had on and off the court​.​ Reply with #SerenaPack if you need one!"

What is Serena Williams' net worth?

According to Forbes, Serena Williams has an estimated net worth of $260million, as of September 2022.

Her main source of wealth is said to be from the earnings from her tennis career.

She also earns income from brand endorsements and sponsorships.

Additionally, she earns income from other businesses she has invested in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tSxX_0hjIhqNk00
Pictures of Serena's achievements on Michelob Ultra's limited edition Serena Williams cans Credit: Instagram

Is Serena Williams single?

Serena Williams is currently married to Alex Ohanian.

They tied the knot in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzCH1_0hjIhqNk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYjid_0hjIhqNk00

Alex is an internet entrepreneur and investor who is best known as the co-founder and executive chairman of Reddit.

Serena and Alex have one child together - Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

