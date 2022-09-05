ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks You'll Wish You Had In Your Portfolio

The Nasdaq's sharp decline has created an opportunity to buy strong companies. Apple's sales growth should accelerate with the new iPhone release. Costco continues to draw members with its low prices on high-quality goods. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
TheStreet

What Is the Daily Sentiment Index (DSI)? How Is It Computed?

Every investor wishes for a crystal ball so they can see where the markets are headed. But while one hasn’t been invented (yet), there are ways traders can predict market movements by gauging market sentiment. After all, so much of the investing world is driven not by data but rather by emotion and expectations.
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Point To Higher Open As Steep Declines Bring In Bargain Hunters: Analyst Says Market Entering 'Fire And Ice Part Deux'

U.S. index futures point to a firmer start on Wall Street on Tuesday, as the market opens after Monday’s Labor Day holiday. With the market trading at the lowest level since mid-July, bargain hunting in beaten-down quality names could offer some support to the market. That said, caution could continue to remain the undercurrent.
tipranks.com

Is the Recently Listed Global-E (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock a Good Investment Option?

Israeli company Global-E Online appears to be well-positioned to benefit from an increase in online e-commerce activities across the globe. The company, which got listed on the stock exchange in 2021, is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors. Since its inception in 2013, Global-E...
ValueWalk

Top Three Dividend Aristocrats For Safe Income

The S&P 500 Index has lost almost 18% year-to-date and is close to 17% off of its 52-week high, edging the index once again towards bear market territory. Bear markets often foreshadow a recession. And with the Federal Reserve aggressively raising interest rates in an attempt to get inflation under control, a recession could very well occur.
tipranks.com

XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy

XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
investing.com

Uber's Wait Times and Pricing Bounce Demand Driven - Needham & Company

Uber (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading over 2% higher Thursday after notes from analysts at Needham & Company, BTIG and Mizuho Securities. Needham & Company's analyst who has a Buy rating and $52 price target on Uber, said that in their 13th Mobility Tracker, wait times and pricing bounced higher over the two weeks before Labor Day, up by 1,200bps and 300bps, respectively, compared to the prior 2-week period.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Forza X1 FRZA shares moved upwards by 15.9% to $4.31 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million. Lululemon Athletica LULU shares increased by 9.52% to $322.49. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
