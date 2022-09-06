ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo women's basketball lands top 2024 recruit in Michigan

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The top-ranked girls basketball recruit in Michigan for the class of 2024 committed to the University of Toledo on Monday, via her Twitter account.

Na’Kiya Bonner, a 5-foot-7 point guard, is a junior at Detroit Edison Academy and the top player in the state via the Prep Girls Hoops website . Bonner is the first 2024 commit for the Rockets.

Bonner, an all-state honorable mention, started on the Pioneers’ Division 2 state championship team last season. She tallied in four points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals in 21 minutes in the championship game and helped Detroit Edison finish 19-3 overall.

