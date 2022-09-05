Read full article on original website
Remember Ed Orgeron? Coach O? The ramblin’, blamblin’, stamblin’ National Championship-winning ball coach at LSU was axed last October 18 after months of lousy results and a host of brewing scandals, including bringing his girlfriend(s) to practice and once hitting on a high-ranking LSU Official’s pregnant wife at a gas station.
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to a contract buyout at the end of the 2021 season – two years after he led the Tigers to a national championship with one of the best college football teams ever assembled. On Tuesday, Orgeron made an appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown...
LSU safety Joe Foucha didn't dress for the Tigers' season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday, and now it's clear why. Coach Brian Kelly said Wednesday that Foucha's absence is because of transfer credits from his previous school, Arkansas. The Baton Rouge Advocate reported that Foucha is appealing a four-game...
Just two years after winning the national championship, LSU parted ways with head coach Ed Orgeron at the end of the 2021-22 season. It was a controversial decision. However, Coach O didn't have too hard of a time walking away. Orgeron appeared at the Little Rock Touchdown Club for an...
The Tigers' 2023 class confirmed their trust in Brian Kelly, remain committed to building something in Baton Rouge
TALLAHASSEE — Florida State head coach Mike Norvell addressed the media after his team’s Wednesday practice. Norvell reviewed the 24-23 victory over LSU on Sunday in New Orleans, La. at the Caesars Superdome. He also looked ahead to what is next for his team. The full video is...
