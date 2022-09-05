ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Beaufort SC You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re looking for the best things to do in Beaufort South Carolina, you have come to the right place! We have carefully curated a list of the best attractions in this lovely city for your vacation bucket list. From bars and restaurants to parks and trails and everything in between, there’s something on our list for everyone!
hiltonheadsun.com

What happens when the fish get the upper hand – or fin

Mention the word “fishing” and I reckon most folks think of Tom Sawyer, cane pole in hand, chewing on a length of straw while sitting along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi. I guess this “lazy” vision is acceptable in most cases, but here in the Lowcountry, fishing can be almost treacherous, requiring lot of work on the fisherman’s part.
wtoc.com

Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway. Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug....
yourislandnews.com

Future of Port Royal development project uncertain

Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
blufftonsun.com

Cinnabon, preschoolers, mobile bar and a new blues hotspot

Here are the latest golden nuggets of entrepreneurial activity around Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Cinnabon Food Truck opens in Bluffton: Rumors of a sugary surprise circulated on social channels for months and thankfully in this case, the scuttlebutt was true. Monique and Kenneth Frazier officially opened the Cinnabon Food...
WJCL

Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
hiltonheadsun.com

Two new knees gave Bluffton man new lease on life

When David Collins decided it was time to schedule knee replacement surgery, he likely had a better understanding of what he was getting into than even the best-informed patients. Collins sold orthopedics for one of the major manufacturers of replacement joints for much of his career. His new knees were,...
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds nurse practitioner

Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added a broadly experienced board-certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice to its clinical team. At Express Care, Nathan Nowell, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, treats minor illnesses and injuries in adult and pediatric patients of all ages. No stranger to Beaufort,...
wtoc.com

I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
savannah.com

Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US

The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
