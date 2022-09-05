Read full article on original website
Ga. drowning victim was key figure in trial that inspired “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil”
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia man who drowned has been identified as a prominent attorney involved in the court case that inspired the book and film “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”. Authorities said Deppish Kirkland died in a boating accident in Bear Creek on Lake...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things to do in Beaufort SC You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re looking for the best things to do in Beaufort South Carolina, you have come to the right place! We have carefully curated a list of the best attractions in this lovely city for your vacation bucket list. From bars and restaurants to parks and trails and everything in between, there’s something on our list for everyone!
wtoc.com
Injuries reported after crash with entrapment on Robert Smalls Pkwy., Shadow Moss Dr.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) -The Burton Fire District, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS responded to a two vehicle crash on Robert Smalls Parkway and Shadow Moss Drive on Thursday morning. Just after 8 a.m. emergency crews arrived on scene to the crash...
hiltonheadsun.com
What happens when the fish get the upper hand – or fin
Mention the word “fishing” and I reckon most folks think of Tom Sawyer, cane pole in hand, chewing on a length of straw while sitting along the banks of the Mighty Mississippi. I guess this “lazy” vision is acceptable in most cases, but here in the Lowcountry, fishing can be almost treacherous, requiring lot of work on the fisherman’s part.
wtoc.com
Lease termination rescinded for hundreds of tenants in Lowcountry neighborhood
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - An update to a story we brought you two weeks ago - at the time, 350 people on Hilton Head Island had just learned their leases would be ending abruptly and they would be out of a home. Since then, that threat has been...
wtoc.com
Missing elderly Bluffton man found dead on edge of pond
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A missing elderly Bluffton man was found dead Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County coroner, 79-year-old Jack Tribble’s body was found on the edge of a pond off Okatie Highway. Tribble was reported missing after walking away from his assisted living facility on Aug....
yourislandnews.com
Future of Port Royal development project uncertain
Board denies request for variance to protect massive live oak. For the second time in recent months, a tree is at the center of efforts by Port Royal residents to squash, or at least alter, a development project. At least for the moment, those efforts appear to have been successful.
blufftonsun.com
Cinnabon, preschoolers, mobile bar and a new blues hotspot
Here are the latest golden nuggets of entrepreneurial activity around Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Cinnabon Food Truck opens in Bluffton: Rumors of a sugary surprise circulated on social channels for months and thankfully in this case, the scuttlebutt was true. Monique and Kenneth Frazier officially opened the Cinnabon Food...
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area. […]
WJCL
Police in Bluffton issue warning after sightings of 8-foot alligator
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police are warning people to stay alert following sightings of an 8-foot alligator in Old Town Bluffton. Officers say they've received reports of the alligator near the Calhoun Street Dock. That's not far from the Church of the Cross, Oyster Factory Park and Pritchard Park. Police...
cbs17
Woman struck by lightning, 3 others knocked down by jolt on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV/WNCN) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after she was struck by lightning on the beach on Hilton Head Island. According to Hilton Head Fire and Rescue, there was a lightning strike on the beach at 9:57 a.m. on Friday near beach marker 90 near Palmetto Dunes..
hiltonheadsun.com
Two new knees gave Bluffton man new lease on life
When David Collins decided it was time to schedule knee replacement surgery, he likely had a better understanding of what he was getting into than even the best-informed patients. Collins sold orthopedics for one of the major manufacturers of replacement joints for much of his career. His new knees were,...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial Express Care adds nurse practitioner
Beaufort Memorial Express Care & Occupational Health has added a broadly experienced board-certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate in nursing practice to its clinical team. At Express Care, Nathan Nowell, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, treats minor illnesses and injuries in adult and pediatric patients of all ages. No stranger to Beaufort,...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Businesses on Hilton Head Island see increase in Labor Day sales
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WSAV) — Labor Day marks the unofficial end to Summer and people looking to find some good deal made their way down to Coligny Plaza. Christine Saegner, owner of Tropical Styles says that weather conditions always bring shoppers into her business. “Whenever it rains, it’s a good shopping day, so it’s […]
wtoc.com
I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
savannah.com
Travel + Leisure Magazine Named Savannah the 4th Best City in the US
The Hostess City broke the top five ranked “Best Cities in the US” by Travel + Leisure magazine, published July 12, 2022. Savannah’s neighbor to the north, Charleston, SC took home #1 for the 10th straight year. But, a perennial favorite, Savannah is also a Hall of Fame destination that has been on the list for at least a decade straight.
WJCL
Heavy Rain, Street Flooding Possible: Wet weekend expected for Savannah area
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Heavy rain and localized street flooding are possible across the Savannah area starting Thursday and heading into the weekend. A stationary front across the Southeast and low pressure near the Gulf Coast will combine to produce showers and thunderstorms across our area the next few days.
WJCL
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
Citizens, council speak out on Hilton Head affordable housing crisis
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The near eviction of more than 300 residents from Chimney Cove on Hilton Head sparked a renewed debate over affordable housing on the Island. Tuesday, the Town Council addressed the issue to a crowded room of citizens. The backbone of the island. The workforce takes on jobs for restaurants, […]
