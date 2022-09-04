ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Sadie Sink cuts an ultra glamorous figure in an embellished cut-out gown while Jodie Turner-Smith amps up the ante in an electric blue number as they join a chic Laura Harrier for The Whale premiere at Venice Film Festival

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sadie Sink made a glimmering entrance as she attended the premiere of her new film The Whale on Sunday during Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 20, stunned in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown - which featured a cut-out torso design and mesh layered skirt detail.

Also in attendance was a chic Jodie Turner-Smith, who turned heads in an electric blue and yellow ensemble, while Laura Harrier opted for a metallic mini dress for the occasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6Ols_0hjHVf7y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bmuWk_0hjHVf7y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24G1hY_0hjHVf7y00

Stranger Things actress Sadie looked gorgeous in the metal emblazoned gown, which featured a strapless design and cut-out detail, before falling into a cornflower blue puff skirt.

The beauty had her copper locks styled in a soft wave as they fell down to her torso, as she opted for a natural palette of makeup.

Accessorising with a diamond snake ring, the star appeared in high spirits for the red carpet appearance, giggling as she raised both hands in the air.

The young actress elevated her height with a large pair of platformed high heels, with a chunky design and open-toe detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeVZI_0hjHVf7y00
Couture: Stranger Things actress Sadie looked gorgeous in the metal emblazoned gown, which featured a strapless design and cut-out detail, before falling into a cornflower blue puff skirt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guOtB_0hjHVf7y00
Premiere ready: The star appeared in high spirits for the red carpet appearance, giggling as she raised both hands in the air
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c222I_0hjHVf7y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwmFN_0hjHVf7y00
Voluminous: The beauty had her copper locks styled in a soft wave as they fell down freely
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE4Wi_0hjHVf7y00
Standing tall: The teen elevated her height with a large pair of platformed high heels, with a chunky design and open-toe detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37CIPM_0hjHVf7y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nWbDx_0hjHVf7y00
Natural beauty: Adding a subtle palette of makeup, Sadie's complexion was enhanced with a soft dusting of glitter eyeshadow and a spot of blush

The actress plays the role of Ellie in the psychological drama by director Darren Aronofsky - starring alongside male lead Brendan Fraser.

And also attending the star-studded premiere for the new flick was The Last Ship actress Jodie , who made quite the entrance in a custom Harbison look.

Jodie's ensemble featured a figure-hugging blue gown with a scooping neck - which finished just below her bust - as she added a yellow and black bandeau top over her cleavage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LhDLD_0hjHVf7y00
Newest role: The actress plays the role of Ellie in the psychological drama by director Darren Aronofsky - starring alongside male lead Brendan Fraser
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVzi1_0hjHVf7y00
Three-piece: While Jodie's custom Harbison ensemble featured a figure-hugging blue gown with a scooping neck - which finished just below her bust - as she added a yellow and black bandeau top over her cleavage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlYBY_0hjHVf7y00
A look: She went full-glam for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on her inner eye corner and a black cat-eyeliner look
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JV4E5_0hjHVf7y00
Nailed it: A high-spirited Jodie showed off her gorgeous look as she took the red carpet by storm

She added to the look with a cape style piece in the same shade of blue, with a black underlining and dramatic puff sleeve - which hung off of her shoulders.

The actress kept chic with attached elbow-length satin gloves, accessorising with a hefty diamond bracelet and matching jewel pendant necklace.

Jodie went full-glam for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on her inner eye corner and a black cat-eyeliner look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WkqNy_0hjHVf7y00
Metallic: Spider-Man star Laura oozed style as she sported a metallic mini-dress for the A-list event, which featured a figure-clinging ruched design and a vertical bust cut-out in the centre
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAqcK_0hjHVf7y00
Gorgeous: Coming into a diamanté choker neckline, the long-sleeved Saint Laurent piece accentuated the actresses gorgeous figure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WnEF2_0hjHVf7y00
Sleek: The Chicago native had her dark shoulder-length tresses styled sleekly, falling neatly behind her ears

Meanwhile, Spider-Man star Laura oozed style as she sported a metallic mini-dress for the A-list event, which featured a figure-clinging ruched design and a vertical bust cut-out in the centre.

Coming into a diamanté choker neckline and completing with a flowing sash, the long-sleeved Saint Laurent piece accentuated the actress's gorgeous figure.

She layered it over a pair of black sheer tights, adding barely-there Stiletto heels with a metal clasp detail on them.

The Chicago native had her dark shoulder-length tresses styled sleekly, falling neatly behind her ears.

Laura added a well-fitting metallic eyeshadow and glossy nude lip - while opting for a subtly bronzed base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ODFyY_0hjHVf7y00
Sparkling: Natasha Lyonne was also among the exclusive list of guests, as she donned a white minidress with diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0SlI_0hjHVf7y00
Retro: She wore her caramel tresses in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind a retro pair of white sunglasses
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrMQv_0hjHVf7y00
Designer: The Orange Is The New Black actress added a Miu Miu silver chain to accesorise

Natasha Lyonne was also among the exclusive list of guests, as she donned a white minidress with diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle.

The Orange Is The New Black actress added height to her frame in a pair of white high heels, and carried a black clutch handbag.

She wore her caramel tresses in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind a retro pair of white sunglasses.

While Leading man Brendan Fraser also put on a dapper display in a black suit as he took to the red carpet with his cast mates - posing for snaps alongside Sadie, director Darren and their fellow co-stars.

The film reportedly received an eight minute standing ovation at its first screening - with the applause sparked when Brendan's name came up on the credits, reports The Independent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=386gw6_0hjHVf7y00
Leading man: Brendan Fraser also put on a dapper display in a black suit with a glitzy navy tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4MBY_0hjHVf7y00
Cast! The actor smiled for snaps alongside Sadie, director Darren and their fellow co-stars (L-R) Brendan Fraser, Darren Aronofsky, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Samuel D. Hansen, Matthew Libatique, Rob Simonsen and guest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ipm5o_0hjHVf7y00
Man behind the scenes: The film's Director Darren Aronofsky appeared on the red carpet in a suave black suit with a guest

Its official synopsis reads: 'A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.'

It marks Brendan's first lead role in a movie since straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.

While Sadie has going from strength to strength since her role in Netflix series Stranger Things shot her to fame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49asEH_0hjHVf7y00
On-screen: Actress Sadie plays the role of Ellie in the psychological drama by director Darren Aronofsky - starring alongside male lead Brendan Fraser (pictured in the film)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet turns heads in a backless scarlet red jumpsuit as he joins co-star Taylor Russell at the premiere of their new film Bones and All at the Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet made sure all eyes were on him as he attended the premiere of his new cannibal romance film, Bones and All, at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The 26-year-old French-American star turned heads in a statement red jumpsuit, which featured a daring backless design. Chalamet pulled...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Tilda Swinton, 61, dazzles in a sparkly lilac gown and showcases her VERY bold yellow hair as she attends The Eternal Daughter premiere at the Venice Film Festival

She unveiled her dramatic new yellow crop earlier in the day. And Tilda Swinton continued to showcase her eye-catching tresses as she donned a dazzling lilac gown for The Eternal Daughter premiere at The Venice Film Festival on Tuesday. The actress, 61, wowed in an eye-catching dress from Haider Ackermann...
MOVIES
WWD

Julianne Moore Wears Polka Dot Alaïa Dress at Venice Film Festival 2022 Kickoff Cocktail Party

Julianne Moore is starting off the 2022 Venice International Film Festival with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress attended the inaugural cocktail party for the 79th edition of the annual film festival Tuesday night wearing a silk dress featuring a heart-shaped bustier top and a black and yellow polka dot skirt from Alaïa. More from WWDAlaïa Spring 2023Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalPhotos from the 2021 Venice Film Festival Red Carpet Moore is the jury president of this year’s Venice International Film Festival. Jury members include Mariano Cohn, Leonardo Di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Aronofsky
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Laura Harrier
Person
Natasha Lyonne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Blue Whale#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Marisa Tomei Channels ’60s Glamour in Scalloped Gown and Crystal Mesh Pumps for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Marisa Tomei was utterly elegant for the Venice Film Festival’s world premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling.” The thriller film, which stars Wilde, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan, launches in theaters on Sept. 23. The “My Cousin Vinny” actress was dynamically dressed for the premiere, arriving in a long one-sleeved gown. Featuring a divided black-and-white palette split by a scallop-edged front, Tomei appeared straight from high society in the ’60s. Her ensemble was complete with sparkling diamond rings, snake-shaped hoop earrings and a winding bangle bracelet, all by Bulgari. When it came to shoes, the “Spider Man”...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
MOVIES
Elle

Florence Pugh Wears Off-the-Shoulder Body Suit to Venice Film Festival Premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling'

On Monday, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet for the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival wearing a dramatic body suit, with an off-the-shoulder design featuring over-sized puffed sleeves and a gorgeous long train that swept behind her as she posed. The train framed her bare legs, which were lengthened by a pair of black pointed high heels. The sheer black material for the ensemble was studded with sparkling crystals.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Florence Pugh Pops in a Dreamy Purple Valentino Look at The Venice Film Festival Ahead of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere with Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Florence Pugh has hopped off the gondola and made her official arrival at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The actress is there to attend the premiere of her new film “Don’t Worry Darling” with director Olivia Wilde and co-star Harry Styles. For her arrival, Pugh adorned herself in a beautiful purple Valentino look. Her outfit included a mini bandana cotton blend lace shirt jacket, with a matching mini bandana cotton lace top, and mini bandana cotton-blend lace shorts. Her heels, from Valentino’s resort 2023 collection, were purple too, with a clear plastic heel and two double link style straps. For accessories, Pugh...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Tina Kunakey, 25, exhibits her enviable frame in a tight brown leather dress while joined by husband Vincent Cassel, 55, at Athena premiere during Venice Film Festival

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel put on stylish displays at the Athena premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday. The French actress, 25, exhibited her enviable frame in a figure-hugging brown leather asymmetrical dress, which she accessorised with a chunky silver choker. Elevating her height...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Regé-Jean Page Dons Armani Tuxedo & Patent Shoes for Venice International Film Festival

Regé-Jean Page is having a classic fashion moment while attending the first day of the Venice Film Festival. The actor attended the first day of the Venice Film Festival in a black Armani tuxedo with an industrial steel print on the satin blazer and classic black pants. Page went with a white button down dress shirt, and paired it with a solid black bow tie.  He slipped into glossy, patent leather shoes to match the suit. Page accessorized with a gold watch featuring a black strap to complete the look.  Many other stars are in attendance including Jodie Turner-Smith, Alessandra Ambrosio, Don Cheadle,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

584K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy