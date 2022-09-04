Sadie Sink cuts an ultra glamorous figure in an embellished cut-out gown while Jodie Turner-Smith amps up the ante in an electric blue number as they join a chic Laura Harrier for The Whale premiere at Venice Film Festival

Sadie Sink made a glimmering entrance as she attended the premiere of her new film The Whale on Sunday during Venice Film Festival.

The actress, 20, stunned in an embellished Alexander McQueen gown - which featured a cut-out torso design and mesh layered skirt detail.

Also in attendance was a chic Jodie Turner-Smith, who turned heads in an electric blue and yellow ensemble, while Laura Harrier opted for a metallic mini dress for the occasion.

Stranger Things actress Sadie looked gorgeous in the metal emblazoned gown, which featured a strapless design and cut-out detail, before falling into a cornflower blue puff skirt.

The beauty had her copper locks styled in a soft wave as they fell down to her torso, as she opted for a natural palette of makeup.

Accessorising with a diamond snake ring, the star appeared in high spirits for the red carpet appearance, giggling as she raised both hands in the air.

The young actress elevated her height with a large pair of platformed high heels, with a chunky design and open-toe detail.

Couture: Stranger Things actress Sadie looked gorgeous in the metal emblazoned gown, which featured a strapless design and cut-out detail, before falling into a cornflower blue puff skirt

Premiere ready: The star appeared in high spirits for the red carpet appearance, giggling as she raised both hands in the air

Voluminous: The beauty had her copper locks styled in a soft wave as they fell down freely

Standing tall: The teen elevated her height with a large pair of platformed high heels, with a chunky design and open-toe detail

Natural beauty: Adding a subtle palette of makeup, Sadie's complexion was enhanced with a soft dusting of glitter eyeshadow and a spot of blush

The actress plays the role of Ellie in the psychological drama by director Darren Aronofsky - starring alongside male lead Brendan Fraser.

And also attending the star-studded premiere for the new flick was The Last Ship actress Jodie , who made quite the entrance in a custom Harbison look.

Jodie's ensemble featured a figure-hugging blue gown with a scooping neck - which finished just below her bust - as she added a yellow and black bandeau top over her cleavage.

Newest role: The actress plays the role of Ellie in the psychological drama by director Darren Aronofsky - starring alongside male lead Brendan Fraser

Three-piece: While Jodie's custom Harbison ensemble featured a figure-hugging blue gown with a scooping neck - which finished just below her bust - as she added a yellow and black bandeau top over her cleavage

A look: She went full-glam for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on her inner eye corner and a black cat-eyeliner look

Nailed it: A high-spirited Jodie showed off her gorgeous look as she took the red carpet by storm

She added to the look with a cape style piece in the same shade of blue, with a black underlining and dramatic puff sleeve - which hung off of her shoulders.

The actress kept chic with attached elbow-length satin gloves, accessorising with a hefty diamond bracelet and matching jewel pendant necklace.

Jodie went full-glam for her makeup look with a yellow shadow on her inner eye corner and a black cat-eyeliner look.

Metallic: Spider-Man star Laura oozed style as she sported a metallic mini-dress for the A-list event, which featured a figure-clinging ruched design and a vertical bust cut-out in the centre

Gorgeous: Coming into a diamanté choker neckline, the long-sleeved Saint Laurent piece accentuated the actresses gorgeous figure

Sleek: The Chicago native had her dark shoulder-length tresses styled sleekly, falling neatly behind her ears

Meanwhile, Spider-Man star Laura oozed style as she sported a metallic mini-dress for the A-list event, which featured a figure-clinging ruched design and a vertical bust cut-out in the centre.

Coming into a diamanté choker neckline and completing with a flowing sash, the long-sleeved Saint Laurent piece accentuated the actress's gorgeous figure.

She layered it over a pair of black sheer tights, adding barely-there Stiletto heels with a metal clasp detail on them.

The Chicago native had her dark shoulder-length tresses styled sleekly, falling neatly behind her ears.

Laura added a well-fitting metallic eyeshadow and glossy nude lip - while opting for a subtly bronzed base.

Sparkling: Natasha Lyonne was also among the exclusive list of guests, as she donned a white minidress with diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle

Retro: She wore her caramel tresses in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind a retro pair of white sunglasses

Designer: The Orange Is The New Black actress added a Miu Miu silver chain to accesorise

Natasha Lyonne was also among the exclusive list of guests, as she donned a white minidress with diamond encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle.

The Orange Is The New Black actress added height to her frame in a pair of white high heels, and carried a black clutch handbag.

She wore her caramel tresses in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind a retro pair of white sunglasses.

While Leading man Brendan Fraser also put on a dapper display in a black suit as he took to the red carpet with his cast mates - posing for snaps alongside Sadie, director Darren and their fellow co-stars.

The film reportedly received an eight minute standing ovation at its first screening - with the applause sparked when Brendan's name came up on the credits, reports The Independent.

Leading man: Brendan Fraser also put on a dapper display in a black suit with a glitzy navy tie

Cast! The actor smiled for snaps alongside Sadie, director Darren and their fellow co-stars (L-R) Brendan Fraser, Darren Aronofsky, Hong Chau, Sadie Sink, Samuel D. Hansen, Matthew Libatique, Rob Simonsen and guest

Man behind the scenes: The film's Director Darren Aronofsky appeared on the red carpet in a suave black suit with a guest

Its official synopsis reads: 'A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.'

It marks Brendan's first lead role in a movie since straight-to-DVD thriller Breakout in 2013, leading many fans to believe this is his comeback.

While Sadie has going from strength to strength since her role in Netflix series Stranger Things shot her to fame.