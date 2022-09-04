ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ross Barkley signs for Nice as a free agent following his departure from Chelsea with midfielder joining Aaron Ramsey and Kasper Schmeichel at French club

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 4 days ago

Ross Barkley has signed for French club Nice.

The 28-year old former England international was a free agent after Chelsea paid up his contract last week, with Barkley understood to have received around £7m.

Barkley, who had also held talks with Southampton, was presented to Nice fans on Sunday night prior to their game against Monaco.

Ross Barkley has joined Nice on a free transfer following his recent departure from Chelsea

Nice have signed Aaron Ramsey this summer plus Kasper Schmeichel and Fulham full back Joe Bryan. Nicolas Pepe also joined on loan from Arsenal.

Barkley has been given the No 11 shirt at Nice, who went into the game against Monaco in 14th place in Ligue 1.

Barkley had held talks with Southampton but a move to St Mary's failed to materialise
Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be one of Barkley's new team-mates at Nice

A product of Everton's academy, Barkley was extremely highly rated as a youngster and made 179 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 27 goals.

A move to Chelsea followed in 2018 but Barkley struggled to hold down a regular starting berth for the Blues.

In total he scored 12 times in 100 games for Chelsea.

Barkley will hope the move to Nice will enable him to get regular playing time and consistent performances.

