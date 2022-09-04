ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eco-zealots from Animal Rebellion claim they have 'cut off' milk supply to Midlands and south of England after more than 100 protesters target four major sites - as police at one blockade say they have arrested 23 people

By Brooke Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Twenty-three protestors have been arrested following major disruption at a dairy site in Aylesbury.

More than one hundred members of Animal Rebellion, which is an off-shoot of Extinction Rebellion, staged a 'mass injunction break' at Arla Aylesbury and at three other dairy sites in Bridgwater, Severnside and Droitwich in an attempt to stop milk supply.

Thames Valley Police have confirmed the 23 arrests were made at the Aylesbury site, and those arrested remain in custody.

All four sites are operated by either dairy companies Arla and Muller.

Protestors stopped and climbed company trucks, scaled milk silos and loading bays from 5.00am today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ayt13_0hjHPU9b00
Thames Valley Police have confirmed that 23 arrests have been made
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHWf2_0hjHPU9b00
The group (pictured) scaled Silos in an attempt to disrupt distribution
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SjkE_0hjHPU9b00
At the Aylesbury Arla site the group stopped lorries and climed on top to halt the delivery of milk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XALq3_0hjHPU9b00
The Arla Aylesbury distribution centre process 10% of the UK's dairy produce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MDz8N_0hjHPU9b00
Thames Valley Police have said that the protest has reduced their 'ability to effectively navigate crimes and protect vulnerable individuals'

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray said: 'The protest caused some disruption to the Arla Foods site and the A41 for a short period of time but has now been safely resolved, with 23 people arrested.

'Our response to the protest has reduced our ability to effectively navigate crimes and protect vulnerable individuals across the Thames Valley.

'Thames Valley Police respects the right for peaceful protest but will take action when protest activity infringes on others going about their lawful business.

The Arla Aylesbury distribution centre process 10% of the UK's dairy produce, with all four centres combined distributing around two billion litres of fresh milk every year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01EP2V_0hjHPU9b00
Animal Rebellion have been criticised by other vegans in the past, calling the group's actions 'detrimental' and 'hypocritical' following milk being poured all over the floor at Harrods
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EqkP_0hjHPU9b00
The group are demanding that the Government 'rewild the freed-up land and ocean' and support farmers to move to a plant-based system

'Those who commit crimes while protesting will always be dealt with robustly by Thames Valley Police.

'Protestors have now left the site and patrols will continue in the area.'

The group are demanding that the Government 'rewild the freed-up land and ocean' and support farmers to move to a plant-based system.

Steve Bone, a protestor at one of the sites today said: 'We are offering the solution, and our government needs to take it.

'A plant-based future would restore the British countryside and all the wonderful nature lost to animal farming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8Koi_0hjHPU9b00
According to Thames Valley Police, the protestors have now left the site in Aylesbury and patrols will continue in the area
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmxUN_0hjHPU9b00
Protestors stopped and climbed company trucks, scaled milk silos and loading bays from 5.00am today

'Farmers can, and should, be supported in the necessary transition to plant-based production.'

Animal Rebellion have recently been filmed pouring milk over the Harrods Food Hall floor, which drew strong criticism from social media users, calling the stunt 'foolish'.

Twitter users pointed out that the protestors - who also staged sit ins at other supermarkets and cleared shelves of milk and dairy products - were only making 'a mess for the cleaners to clean up' and making it 'dangerous for disabled customers'.

One said: 'You didn't hurt the dairy industry here, you gave them a large new order.

'You hurt the workers at the store (who may be punished for the cost of the new order), you hurt poor and food insecure customers, you made it dangerous for disabled customers.

'What is wrong with you?'

Another said: 'Why do you clowns always make trouble for the working classes, never your own?'

The group have even been slammed by other vegans, who have called their actions at Harrods 'detrimental' and 'hypocritical'.

One account started the conversation saying: 'Am I the only vegan who was seriously disturbed rather than impressed by the Harrods milk protest?

Other accounts were quick to voice their agreement, with one saying they 'didn't get it' and it made 'vegans look like fools'.

Another account said: 'The mere idea of that protest angers me.

'It's hypocritical at best.'

