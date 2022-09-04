ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Rooneys bank £3.7million from sale of 5-bed mansion dubbed Wayne’s World

By richard.moriarty@news.co.uk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE Rooneys have banked £3.7million from the sale of their former home dubbed Wayne’s World.

Wayne and Coleen bought the plot for £1.5million in 2005 and knocked down a 1930s home to make way for a five-bedroom mansion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jL0Rx_0hjHPQch00
The Rooneys have banked £3.7million from the sale of their former home dubbed Wayne’s World Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFH9f_0hjHPQch00
Wayne and Coleen's mansion in Prestbury, Cheshire Credit: Ray Bradbury

The couple, both 36, quietly put it on the market earlier this year.

According to Land Registry documents, it sold for £3.7million in May — five months after they moved into a £20million six-bed mega-mansion 30 miles away in the Cheshire countryside.

A source said: “They were sad to sell it but their new house is so amazing they had no reason to keep it.”

Their old three-storey home, in Prestbury, Cheshire, boasts a pool, gym, spa bath and cinema.

It has a five-a-side football pitch where Wayne enjoyed kickabouts with sons Kai, 12, Klay, eight, Kit, six, and four-year-old Cass.

The house sits in a secluded lane and is protected by an imposing perimeter fence and CCTV cameras linked to a 24-hour security team.

Ex-England football captain Wayne is living in the US — where he is manager at D.C. United.

Meanwhile Coleen has stayed in the UK with their boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z5IRq_0hjHPQch00
A source said: 'They were sad to sell it but their new house is so amazing they had no reason to keep it' Credit: Getty Images - Getty

