ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four dead in mystery plane crash after Nato fighters scrambled to jet ‘flying erratically’ across Europe

By Jon Rogers
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FOUR people have been killed in a plane crash after the aircraft flew erratically across Europe before coming down in the sea.

NATO scrambled jets after air traffic controllers couldn't make contact with the plane when it mysteriously changed course but pilots were unable to see anyone on board.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424P1K_0hjHPNDk00
Four people are feared dead after the Cessna jet crashed into the sea off Latvia Credit: Universal News & Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43NTXW_0hjHPNDk00
The plane reportedly had been flying erratically Credit: Universal News & Sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MQWX_0hjHPNDk00
The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft was flying from Jerez in southern Spain Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J99Rd_0hjHPNDk00
The pilot has been identified as German entrepreneur Peter Griesemann

The jet was flying between Spain and Cologne but changed course and finally came down in the sea off Latvia.

The plane took off around 1pm from Jerez in southern Spain but soon reported problems with the cabin's pressurisation, Bild reports.

According to reports in Denmark, Sweden and Spain German entrepreneur Peter Griesemann, 72, was at the controls.

His 68-year-old wife Juliane, daughter Lisa, 26, and her 27-year-old boyfriend were also on board, reports Aftonbladet.

The plane turned twice, at Paris and Cologne, before heading straight out over the Baltic, passing near the Swedish island of Gotland.

Fighter jets from Germany, Denmark and Sweden were then scrambled to try to make contact with the crew in the air as the plane kept flying.

The aircraft continued to fly "but they saw no one", said the Swedish search and rescue operation leader Lars Antonsson.

Johan Wahlstrom of the Swedish Maritime Administration confirmed the fighter pilots were unable to make contact saying: "They could not see anyone in the cockpit."

The plane flew relatively steadily until it neared the Latvian coast, when it rapidly lost altitude and crashed "when it ran out of fuel", he explained.

The Austrian-registered Cessna 551 aircraft with flight number OE-FGR is believed to have been privately rented.

At 5.37pm it was listed on the flight tracker as rapidly losing speed and altitude.

The plane was understood to be carrying a family, German

"We've learned that the plane has crashed (in the ocean) north-west of the town of Ventspils in Latvia," a spokesperson for Sweden's rescue service said. "It has disappeared from the radar."

A Lithuanian air force helicopter was dispatched to the crash site to carry out a search and rescue operation, a spokesperson said.

Latvian authorities also sent ships to the scene.

"Our ships are on the way to the position where the plane crash happened," said Liva Veita, spokesperson of the Latvian Navy.

A Stena Line ferry travelling from Ventspils to Norvik in Sweden was also redirected to the crash site, according to the MarineTraffic website.

The website showed a Swedish search and rescue helicopter and airplane at the site as well.

A fighter aircraft from the NATO Baltic Air Police mission in Amari airfield in Estonia had earlier taken off to follow the plane.

Aviation security expert Hans Kjäll told the Swedish news agency TT that pressure problems could have caused passengers to lose consciousness.

The company listed as the aircraft’s owner is GG Rent.

The Sun has contacted the firm for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjeGF_0hjHPNDk00
The Cessna plane had taken off from southern Spain Credit: Universal News & Sport

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast

This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Private Jet#Private Plane#Nato#Estonia#Traffic Accident#German#Aftonbladet#Swedish#Latvian
insideedition.com

Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps

A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

'Ghost plane' pilot is named as German businessman after private jet flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea 'when all four on board passed out due to drop in cabin pressure'

A German businessman who ran one of Cologne's oldest carnival societies has been named as the pilot of the 'ghost plane' which crashed into the Baltic Sea yesterday. Karl-Peter Griesemann, 72, the head of private air ambulance company Quick Air, was flying from Jerez in Spain to Cologne when he diverted in to the Baltic Sea and spiralled into the water near Latvia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

'We are reaching dangerous territory': Now Singapore's next PM warns US and China are closer to war after Pelosi's Taiwan visit, American missile tests and Beijing's military drills

Singapore's prime minister-in-waiting warned that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan had put the U.S.-China relationship on a 'very worrying' trajectory and warned the two nations may 'sleepwalk into conflict' if neither side takes action to deescalate. 'Following the visit, tensions have gone up one notch,' Lawrence Wong said...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy