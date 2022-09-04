ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond exec Gustavo Arnal’s wife was with him in NYC apartment before he jumped out of window to his death

BED Bath & Beyond executive Gustavo Arnal's wife was reportedly with him in their apartment before he jumped to his death, sources say.

Arnal, 52, jumped from the 18th floor of the 'Jenga Building' at 56 Leonard Street on Friday, according to authorities.

Arnal plunged to his death early Friday Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond
Cops say Arnal jumped from his apartment in Tribeca's Jenga building Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Arnal's wife was reportedly in their apartment when he plunged to his death
Police responded to a 911 call at around 12.30pm on Friday and found Arnal, along with an unidentified person who had been injured, an FDNY spokesperson said

Arnal's wife was reportedly in their apartment when he plunged from the window, according to the New York Post.

He reportedly jumped without saying a word to his wife, Alexandra Cadenas-Arnal, and without leaving a note.

Alexandra and her two grown daughters were spotted leaving their Tribeca apartment on Sunday, the Post reports.

The couple was married for 28 years.

Police responded to a 911 call at around 12.30pm on Friday and found Arnal, along with an unidentified person who had been injured, an FDNY spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond in 2020, working as chief financial officer and also as an executive vice president.

He'd previously worked as chief financial officer for cosmetics giant Avon from London.

The executive also had a 20-year career abroad as the head of Procter & Gamble, the New York Post reports.

Last month, Arnal sold 55,013 shares in Bed Bath & Beyond stock for more than $1 million, according to Reuters.

His death follows the troubled home goods retailer announcing plans to close 150 stores and lay off workers in a bid to turn around the struggling business.

The move affects "lower-producing" stores and 20 percent of staff members across corporate and its supply chain.

In its recent investor call, Bed Bath & Beyond said it hopes this move will drive savings of about $250million.

It comes on the heels of sales falling about 25% last quarter.

The company released a statement acknowledging Arnal's death earlier today.

"The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss," the statement reads in part.

"I wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Gustavo's family. Gustavo will be remembered by all he worked with for his leadership, talent and stewardship of our Company," said Harriet Edelman, Independent Chair of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Board of Directors.

"I am proud to have been his colleague, and he will be truly missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

"Our focus is on supporting his family and his team and our thoughts are with them during this sad and difficult time. Please join us in respecting the family's privacy."

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

