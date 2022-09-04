ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

I’m an organizing pro and fridge storage hack will stop you having to throw out old food

By Ivana Xie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7KEv_0hjHMfEj00

HAVING an organized fridge, pantry, or kitchen is not only aesthetically pleasing, but can also save your food from ending up in the trash.

A full fridge can quickly overcrowd and turn into food waste if the items at the back go off or even get moldy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZiz6_0hjHMfEj00
Arati Menon prevented food waste by using containers Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZbxh_0hjHMfEj00
An organized fridge can give easy access to foods, so there won't be mold in the back of the fridge Credit: Getty

Luckily help is at hand, and an organizing pro has shown us a great hack to avoid that.

Rachel Rosenthal explained how to use storage bins to properly organize your produce, so you can always access it and nothing gets forgotten at the back.

She told Food52: "It's important to create categories in your fridge: snacks for the kids, dinner ingredients, leftovers, produce—and bins help you do that."

She continues: "This allows you to maximize the space by going vertical but still allows for easy access for the items stored underneath."

By doing this, you can maximize space and will never forget about that item hidden away.

The storage bins are easy to find, and you can often use the same ones designed to go in your pantry or below your sink.

Stores like Dollar Tree have plenty of options for easy storage solutions.

It's not the only fridge hack that could save you food and cash.

San Diego Gas & Electric Company have explained how having a full fridge can actually be more energy efficient than an empty one.

"Pack cold items together to keep your fridge and freezer cool," they explain.

SDGE also recommended keeping a supply of emergency water in the fridge if you need to take up space, which will keep things chilled.

The National Resource Defense Council said that you could save $100 per year by replacing a 1980 manufactured refrigerator with a new Energy Star model.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Shoppers Are Shocked By This $20 Under-Sink Organizer That Clears Up ‘So Much Extra Space’

If there’s one part of my apartment I try to avoid looking at, it’s under the kitchen and bathroom sinks. Although I’ve put up some foldable shelves and tucked cleaning items into old cardboard boxes, my current organization system is nowhere near ideal. Bottles and jars still feel like they’re in one big jumble and ready to topple over at any second. I can never seem to arrange everything in an efficient, easy-to-reach way. But now, I’ve finally found a product that could solve all of my storage woes. SOYO’s Under Sink Organizer is not only the No. 1 bestseller in...
SHOPPING
The Guardian

We live on cereal and soup, I ration washing my hair - what else can I give up to survive?

There’s nothing more I can do to save energy – we’re already frugal because we’re already poor. We already don’t leave lights on. We don’t leave devices on or plugged in. I’ll always put on a jumper instead of turning up the heating. When it gets to real winter, we have the thermostat set at about 13. We use hot-water bottles, blankets, jumpers, big socks. I don’t cook meals or have the oven on much – I’ll microwave noodles instead. My dad eats mainly cereal, as well as tinned soups, pasta – poor people’s food. I already only wash my hair once a week. I can’t go out any less. I can’t drink less, I barely ever drink now anyway. There’s nothing more I can give up at this point. I can’t live any less.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Food52
Person
Rachel Rosenthal
TODAY.com

I tried 11 potato chips and there’s one bag I’ll keep grabbing

A potato chip company has to really go out of its way to make its product taste awful. I mean, how hard is it to mess up a fried potato with salt and oil? Pretty darn difficult, if you ask me, which is why this ranking was a struggle bus for my palate and its ability to decipher the best of the best.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hack#Food Waste#New Energy#Dollar Tree#Sdge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
shefinds

Want A Flatter Stomach? Dietitians Say You Should Add This Metabolism-Boosting Ingredient To Your Smoothie Every Morning

When it comes to the best breakfasts for weight loss, few options can provide as much versatility, flavor, and nutrients as a healthy, delicious smoothie. No matter what your flavor preferences are, smoothies give you the opportunity to throw all of your favorite fruits, vegetables, and add-ins together to create something equally nourishing and tasty. But of course, some ingredients provide more benefits than others. If you really want to make the most of your morning concoction and reap the fat-blasting rewards, there are a few additions that are sure to help kickstart your metabolism and help kick belly fat to the curb—including one unexpected crunchy nut.
WEIGHT LOSS
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
Well+Good

How To Get Rid of Ants in Your Home for Good, According to an Entomologist

It’s a common—and often overlooked—occurrence to see an ant in your home. It’s even ordinary to see a few. However, when dozens—or hundreds—begin to swarm your door jambs, countertops, and floorboards, that’s when most people come to the conclusion that they have a serious problem at hand. The thing is, though, even just a few ants repeatedly popping up can be a sign that you need to take action against the pests—and fast. The best of efforts to get rid of ants can be futile if you don’t take the proper steps to prevent them from coming back.
ANIMALS
shefinds

2 Snacks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Hair Loss Experts

You may already be well aware that what you eat and drink greatly affects the health of your hair. When it comes to hair loss, that doesn’t mean your diet is always to blame. Although not getting enough nutrients can cause hair shedding, other reasons you could be seeing more strands on your brush include aging, stress, illnesses, hormone fluctuations, certain medications you are taking, and genetics. While the only true cure for hair growth is patience and time, the foods you eat and the ones you avoid can help support the process. While you’re making decisions about what to eat each day, here are some tips from hair loss experts on two snacks you should avoid if you’re concerned about hair loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
723K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy