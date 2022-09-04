ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Benteke follows his big brother Christian again as he joins DC United's second-team just four weeks after the ex-Liverpool forward signed for the MLS side - following his Crystal Palace move when Big Ben joined the Eagles

By Patrick Djordjevic For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jonathan Benteke, the younger brother of former Liverpool marksman Christian, has signed for Loudoun United FC -- the reserve club for MLS' DC United.

The USL Championship side announced the signing of Benteke on Sunday -- just four weeks after his brother signed for Wayne Rooney's struggling MLS team.

Loudoun released a statement, praising the talents of its newest six-foot-one forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2moLDR_0hjHJhtY00
Loudoun United FC announced the signing of Jonathan Benteke, brother of ex-Villan, Christian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WSIby_0hjHJhtY00
Benteke will wear the No. 9 shirt once he takes to the field with the Leesburg, VA based team

'Jonathan is a talented attacker that is clinical around goal,' Loudoun United FC coach Ryan Martin said.

'He brings good size and dominates the aerial game. With his experience in Europe, he is ready to prove himself in the US.'

It's not the first time Benteke and his brother have found themselves in a similar situation.

The 27-year-old journeyman has played in his native Belgium, Germany, Cyprus and England -- for Oldham, as well as Crystal Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgzuW_0hjHJhtY00
Christian Benteke made his MLS debut for DC United against New York City FC last week

Benteke joined the south London Premier League club on a one-year deal, less than two weeks after his brother's move from Liverpool to Selhurst Park.

The fleet-footed attacker made one appearance for Palace, coming off the bench for his brother in a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough, nine days following his signing.

Benteke joins the Virginia-based club following a spell in the German fourth-tier with FC Wegberg-Beeck.

Christian Benteke is set to make his first MLS start Sunday night as DC United host Colorado in a cross-conference clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQfk5_0hjHJhtY00
DC United manager, Wayne Rooney, and his star striker will look to lift the club to better times

