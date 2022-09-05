While the last week has been great for the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail, they were unable to land one of their top offensive line prospects on Thursday afternoon. 4-star OL Logan Reichert, the No. 55 OT and No. 329 overall player in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers over the Ducks. The week started strong for Oregon on the trail, landing 4-star LB Blake Purchase. The commitment from Purchase moved the Ducks up into the No. 13 spot in the national rankings and bumped them ahead of USC in the Pac-12 rankings. Film Logan Reichert’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 3 87 MO OT Rivals 4 5.9 MO OT ESPN 3 79 MO OT On3 Recruiting 3 87 MO OT 247 Composite 4 0.0.8997 MO OT Vitals Hometown Kansas City, Missouri Projected Position Offensive Tackle Height 6-foot-7 Weight 345 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon Offer on Jan. 14, 2022 Visited Oregon on June 17, 2022 Top Schools Oregon Ducks Missouri Tigers Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LoganReichert4/status/156801219548463517111

