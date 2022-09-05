Read full article on original website
Spartans Open Season at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
Tournament Information: Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational. Where USAF Academy, Colo. | Eisenhower Golf Course. Participating Teams Boston College, California Baptist, Cal Poly, Cal-State Northridge, Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Idaho, Murray State, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San José State, SIU-Edwardsville, South Dakota, Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Tech, Utah Valley, UTEP, Weber State, Wofford and Wyoming.
SJSU Women's Soccer Set for Thursday, Sunday Clashes
This Week's Information: San José State (0-3-1, 0-0-0 MW) vs Denver | Thursday, Sept. 8 | 6:30 p.m. at Pacific | Sunday, Sept. 11 | 5 p.m. Thursday - Spartan Soccer Complex, San Jose, Calif. | Tickets. Sunday - Knoles Field, Stockton, Calif. TV | Statistics. Live Stats: Denver...
Check out Episode 6 of The Charge
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San José State Athletics' All-Access Show, The Charge, aired its sixth episode last Thursday, Sept. 1 on NBC Sports Bay Area to conclude the first season of this unique storytelling show. The show featured stories on SJSU alum Dick Vermeil's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the new Silicon Valley Glow floor that was installed in the Provident Credit Union Event Center, new women's basketball head coach April Phillips and the Spartan Athletics Center that will be completed in July 2023.
