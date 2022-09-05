Read full article on original website
Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
4 Ukrainian students attend International School of Minnesota on full scholarship
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Just weeks ago, Solomia Varyvoda, of Ukraine, sent a video to her future school, the International School of Minnesota. In it, she said, "I hope I will be able to become a part of the ISM family and to contribute to the community." Weeks later,...
Sisters plan to give sunflowers, honoring sibling who died from ovarian cancer
COLUMBUS, Minnesota — Before Katie Bebinger passed away at the age of 32, she had a request. "She asked me to plant a field of sunflowers," said Katie's older sister, Laura Butchko. Butchko owns Clever Girl Flowers in Columbus, Minnesota. Along with Katie's field of sunflowers, she also asked...
School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students
BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Alan Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
The Uncles are back: After burning to the ground, beloved Minneapolis bookstores find new home
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Don Blyly is turning the page on a new chapter for his beloved bookstores in Minneapolis. Uncle Hugo's Science Fiction Bookstore and Uncle Edgar's Mystery Bookstore reopened in mid-August, more than two years after its building burned down during the riots following George Floyd's murder. Its...
Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
1 killed in Northfield crash
NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- One person is dead after a crash west of Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place between 300th Street West and 307th Street West in Greenvale Township.The road is closed, the sheriff's office says.
'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale
Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Minnesota
Here's where you can find them.
2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota
NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes
ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this...
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty
HUDSON, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted...
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
How the police are defunding Minneapolis
Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 9-11)
Check out one of the many small-town festivals or cultural fairs happening this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. September 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Parking at Bayfront is $10. This event features a large farmers market that showcases...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Leaving ID Behind At Crime Scene
This is quite a story. Let's just say that a Minnesota man may take the prize of "dumbest criminal" so far this year. That is saying a lot considering there have been some very strange crime stories out of the state. In late August, a woman from Rochester made headlines...
Man shot at least 9 times in Northeast Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s suffered at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries Tuesday night.The incident happened on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast around 9:15 p.m.Police say that officers responding to the scene rendered medical aid until ambulances could transport the victim to Hennepin Healthcare.Police said that their initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the victim was walking along the avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots at him.Officers are still working to process the scene.No other victims were identified by police, and no one has yet been arrested.
60-Year-Old Home Built on Stilts for Sale in Minnesota
You could be the proud new owner of a house that would definitely have your friends and family talking. Everyone would want to come to your house. This home in Duluth, Minnesota that's for sale was built on stilts over a creek!. Would you be able to live in a...
