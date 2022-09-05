ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, MN

CBS Minnesota

Community comes together to support Ethan Glynn following devastating football injury

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- There is no playbook for this kind of trauma."It's somber for sure around school," Chad Nyberg, Activities Director at Jefferson High School lamented to WCCO. "It's your own reality that this could happen to you because it's happened to someone close, and that someone else is going through this you know."The reality remains grim for Ethan Glynn, the 15-year-old freshman who was severely injured in his first football game last week. In a blog posted Wednesday, Glynn's parents said "Last night Ethan had a long night trying to get comfortable and regulate pain.. He learned to use the communication board which...
KARE 11

School staff member dies on weekend camp retreat with students

BRAINERD, Minn. — A Hutchinson man was declared dead Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Alan Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on a retreat at North Star Camp with a group of students when he died.
Kat Kountry 105

Alcohol Use Suspected In Crash That Killed Minnesota Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday night in east-central Minnesota. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says alcohol may have contributed to the deadly incident shortly after 9 PM in a suburban area just west of the Cambridge Airport. A news release says a preliminary investigation indicates a northbound pickup swerved into the southbound lanes of a roadway and sideswiped a car that ended up spinning out and crashing into the ditch. The pickup then continued in the southbound lane and collided head-on with a second car.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Northfield crash

NORTHFIELD, Minn. -- One person is dead after a crash west of Northfield on Tuesday afternoon.The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the crash took place between 300th Street West and 307th Street West in Greenvale Township.The road is closed, the sheriff's office says.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

'Multiple' black bear sightings spark response in Oakdale

Multiple black bear sightings were reported in Oakdale on Monday, according to local authorities. The Oakdale Police Department said officers and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff responded to the sightings, and the Minnesota State Patrol flew its helicopter overhead, but the bear ultimately wasn't found. Black bear sightings are...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 dead in separate Labor Day drownings in Minnesota

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. -- Two men died on Labor Day in separate drownings in Minnesota.Officials with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say a 77-year-old man drowned in Long Lake in New Brighton Monday. Someone called 911 just after noon after they saw a man in the water. Paramedics arrived and attempted to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  The sheriff's office said that it appears the man, who has not yet been identified by name, had been fishing. It's not known why he entered the water. The victim's family has reportedly been notified.A 30-year-old Hutchinson man drowned about 90 minutes later in Brained. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the victim – a school worker who was with students at Northstar Camp – went under water. A student was able to pull him out before first responders arrived. The man was taken to Essential Health - St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he later died.The identities of the victims have not been released.
NEW BRIGHTON, MN
KARE 11

Bethel launches NIL platform for student-athletes

ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota — A new online platform has launched at Bethel University as a way to open doors for student-athletes interested in pursuing name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Bethel is the second NCAA Division III school nationwide — and first in Minnesota — to partner with this...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KARE 11

Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe

ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Apple River stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

HUDSON, Wis. — The man accused of fatally stabbing a Stillwater teen and injuring four others on the Apple River pleaded not guilty to all counts during his Thursday appearance in St. Croix County District Court. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

How the police are defunding Minneapolis

Two years since George Floyd was murdered, the MPD is a fiscal disaster. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some of the $193 million...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot at least 9 times in Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say that a man in his 30s suffered at least nine potentially life-threatening gunshot injuries Tuesday night.The incident happened on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northeast around 9:15 p.m.Police say that officers responding to the scene rendered medical aid until ambulances could transport the victim to Hennepin Healthcare.Police said that their initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the victim was walking along the avenue when a car pulled up and fired shots at him.Officers are still working to process the scene.No other victims were identified by police, and no one has yet been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

