University Park, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

Kips Bay Decorator Show House Shortens Show Run

The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will run Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, opposed to the originally planned dates of Sept. 22 to Oct. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will have a limited run of show,” the website reads. The...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Mortgage Lender Cuts 526 Jobs

A Michigan-based mortgage lender is cutting more than 500 jobs in North Texas following a slowdown in housing activity and demand. Homepoint Financial Corp., one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, will lay off 526 employees in Farmers Branch beginning November 1, 2022, according to an official filing with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
FARMERS BRANCH, TX
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Atlanta, TX
City
University Park, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Real Talk: Amy Messer

Amy Messer of the Polsky Messer team at Douglas Elliman Realty, a native Texan, SMU alumna, and longtime Dallas resident, joined Douglas Elliman’s Dallas office along with Harrison Polsky in January. Messer has worked in real estate since around 2012. Her team, ​​specializing in development, new construction, and luxury...
DALLAS, TX
voiceofdenton.com

Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022

If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
DENTON, TX
#Signage#Business Industry#Linus Business#Renaissance Precast
dmagazine.com

North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital

It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
SHERMAN, TX
rejournals.com

Sam Moon Group unveils plans for JW Marriott in Dallas Arts District

Located one block from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and Crow Museum of Asian Arts, 800 North Harwood Street in downtown Dallas is at the epicenter of the city’s robust cultural arts scene, the Dallas Arts District. It also happens to be the site of Sam Moon Development Group’s latest hospitality investment – the first JW Marriott Hotel in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
pgjonline.com

Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million

(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
eaglenationonline.com

New assistant principal achieves several firsts

Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
PROSPER, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
CEDAR HILL, TX
CBS DFW

A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
FRISCO, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to visit in Texas this Fall

Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
TEXAS STATE

