Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
The Dripbar to open in different location in Keller
The Dripbar is planning to open a Keller location in January. (Courtesy The Dripbar) Franchisees Tasha and Jason Jackson plan to open a Keller location for The Dripbar early next year. The Haslet residents signed a lease at 1632 Keller Parkway, Ste. 500, Keller, which is the former location of...
PadSplit Enters Short-Term Rental Mix Offering Furnished Rooms at Weekly Rates
As the debate over short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods rages on in Dallas, another room-sharing platform has entered the mix but doesn’t appear to have much traction locally. Hundreds of Dallas-Fort Worth properties are featured on short-term rental sites like Airbnb and Vrbo, and we’ve talked to several readers...
peoplenewspapers.com
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Shortens Show Run
The Kips Bay Decorator Show House will run Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, opposed to the originally planned dates of Sept. 22 to Oct. 23. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this year’s Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas will have a limited run of show,” the website reads. The...
dallasexpress.com
Local Mortgage Lender Cuts 526 Jobs
A Michigan-based mortgage lender is cutting more than 500 jobs in North Texas following a slowdown in housing activity and demand. Homepoint Financial Corp., one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders, will lay off 526 employees in Farmers Branch beginning November 1, 2022, according to an official filing with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleyville announces plans for a $10M recreation center
The recreation center will have a gym equipped to play basketball, volleyball and pickleball. (Courtesy Pexels) Colleyville has agreed to buy an old church as part of a $10 million plan to create a city recreation center with a gym, athletic fields and other amenities. City Council members voted unanimously...
peoplenewspapers.com
Real Talk: Amy Messer
Amy Messer of the Polsky Messer team at Douglas Elliman Realty, a native Texan, SMU alumna, and longtime Dallas resident, joined Douglas Elliman’s Dallas office along with Harrison Polsky in January. Messer has worked in real estate since around 2012. Her team, specializing in development, new construction, and luxury...
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Texas
It takes quite a bit of money to live here.
voiceofdenton.com
Denton’s Annual Arts & Autos Revs Up for 2022
If you love classic and custom vehicles, chalk art, and just an all-around fun time, then you’re in luck as the 23rd Annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, September 10th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in downtown Denton. Cars, Trucks & Motorcycles. According to Christine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com
North Texas Is the Country’s New Semiconductor Manufacturing Capital
It’s being compared to Silicon Valley. Some have dubbed it Silicon Alley—or more aptly, Silicon Prairie. And if you haven’t already bought land for development along the 30-mile stretch of State Highway 75 north of McKinney to Sherman, you’re facing skyrocketed land prices. In a tale...
rejournals.com
Sam Moon Group unveils plans for JW Marriott in Dallas Arts District
Located one block from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center and Crow Museum of Asian Arts, 800 North Harwood Street in downtown Dallas is at the epicenter of the city’s robust cultural arts scene, the Dallas Arts District. It also happens to be the site of Sam Moon Development Group’s latest hospitality investment – the first JW Marriott Hotel in Dallas.
New name and supporting foundation announced for incoming Frisco park
An overhead design rendering of Kaleidoscope Park is shown. (Rendering courtesy Kaleidoscope Park Foundation) An upcoming 5.7-acre park located near the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway and Warren Parkway has a new name and a park foundation, according to a Communities Foundation of Texas news release. Kaleidoscope Park, located...
pgjonline.com
Williams Acquires Texas Natural Gas Pipeline for $423 Million
(P&GJ) — Williams has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset located in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The $423 million transaction, which closed on August 31, 2022, includes approximately 80 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines and 36 Bcf of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. The NorTex assets provide critical service to approximately 4 GW of gas fired power generation, enabling Texas energy providers to successfully meet peak demands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
eaglenationonline.com
New assistant principal achieves several firsts
Whether he’s moving desks or earning degrees, Lute Croy, a new assistant principal, gets the job done. Dr. Croy shares his journey about the pathway from Abilene Christian University to Prosper, and how he’s leaping into setting goals for the district in the future. Dr. Croy set a...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads determined to make a difference, keep kids safe
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — At almost any school in Cedar Hill ISD, you may find men patrolling the halls. The men aren't teachers or staff, but have been given clearance to be on campus because of their devotion to help ensure students are safe and secure. "they know there's a dad behind that logo that cares about them and is there for them in whatever capacity a dad can be," John Mays, the president of Cedar Hill's All Pro Dads, said. "Not just dads to their own kids, but spreading that dad likeness to kids who may not have that...
A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
Deep Ellum Arts Festival ending after 28 years, creator calls it "unsustainable"
DALLAS — Editor's Note: the video above is from September 2021 related to the festival's return that year. A North Texas festival that's served as an annual affair around for nearly 30 years is officially ending its run, citing economic and security concerns for the decision. After holding its...
H-E-B announces opening date for first Dallas-area location
H-E-B, already a powerhouse throughout Texas, will open its first supermarket in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex later this month.
checkoutdfw.com
The best places to visit in Texas this Fall
Depending on the weather and climate, Texas has some beautiful spots to visit in the fall. Not every region and city offer the same level of spectacular fall foliage. Traditionally North Texas, Central Texas, and the Hill Country offer the most spectacular views. Here are five places to fuel your wanderlust and help you plan this next season's fall memories.
Comments / 0