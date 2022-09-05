The S&P 500 fell 4% and the Nasdaq 5% in August, underscoring the negative overall sentiment that continues to hover over the markets. The summer rally, which resulted in some of the more optimistic types to call for a new bull market, turned out to be nothing more than another failed bear market rally, something that I’ve been warning about for the past few weeks. When stocks rise on an assumed but not confirmed catalyst (Fed pivot) and the economic data keeps trending worse, it looked like a trap setup for equity bulls. With equities down about 9% from their mid-August peak, the major U.S. indexes look much more fairly valued today than they were a few weeks ago.

