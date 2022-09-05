ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Morningstar Cites Three Attractive Dividend Stocks

With inflation roaring and the stock market slumping, now may be a good time to consider dividend stocks. Strong dividend stocks provide a reliable stream of income along with the potential for capital gains. Morningstar listed three popular dividend stocks, all of which earned one of its moat designations. That...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Benzinga

Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; DWAC Shares Plummet

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq dropping over 100 points on Tuesday. All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. The Dow traded down 0.62% to 31,122.76 while...
ETF Focus

5 Dividend ETF Picks For September 2022

The S&P 500 fell 4% and the Nasdaq 5% in August, underscoring the negative overall sentiment that continues to hover over the markets. The summer rally, which resulted in some of the more optimistic types to call for a new bull market, turned out to be nothing more than another failed bear market rally, something that I’ve been warning about for the past few weeks. When stocks rise on an assumed but not confirmed catalyst (Fed pivot) and the economic data keeps trending worse, it looked like a trap setup for equity bulls. With equities down about 9% from their mid-August peak, the major U.S. indexes look much more fairly valued today than they were a few weeks ago.
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Flywire

Flywire FLYW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $29.25 versus the current price of Flywire at $25.03, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Flywire...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

Where Privia Health Group Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Privia Health Group PRVA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Asana ASAN stock moved upwards by 22.6% to $23.34 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. Kaspien Hldgs KSPN stock increased by 7.62% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. WeTrade Group...
Benzinga

Where Enphase Energy Stands With Analysts

Enphase Energy ENPH has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 17 analysts have an average price target of $277.59 versus the current price of Enphase Energy at $317.41, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 17 analysts...
