ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
MORRIS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.

A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
COAL CITY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grundy County, IL
City
Romeoville, IL
City
Morris, IL
Romeoville, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Grundy County, IL
Crime & Safety
Morris, IL
Crime & Safety
wcsjnews.com

Man Sentenced in Grundy County

A 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 1st. Donovan Campbell pled guilty to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class three felony. Campbell was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on May 21st. During the traffic stop, officers found a black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine

A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
MORRIS, IL
wheaton.il.us

Wheaton Police Department Ruse Burglary

On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., two men claiming to be spraying for insects stole approximately $5,000 during a ruse burglary in the 100 block of Park Circle. A male subject drew the resident outside and advised her that management had requested he spray the apartment due to a neighbor having an issue with bugs in their apartment. The resident allowed the subject inside, and while he was distracting her, a second subject entered her residence removing $5,000.
WHEATON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.

A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#City Police#Crime
WGN News

Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash

KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wjol.com

Update: Possible Contaminant Exposure at Bolingbrook Police Department

Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th. During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WGN News

Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat

Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
JOLIET, IL
1027superhits.com

Second victim of Lasalle Co. explosion identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a second victim of a home explosion Saturday in LaSalle County. Coroner Richard Ploch says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. A forensic autopsy released over...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police investigating $10,000 scam

Police in Oswego are looking into a theft by deception that happened last week. A police report says that the victim purchased $10,000 worth of gift cards to pay someone posing as the Geek Squad for an outstanding bill. Police say it is a phone scam. It was reported on September 1.
OSWEGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy