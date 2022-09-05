Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is TuesdayJennifer GeerJoliet, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
ELEVATE Business Expo on 8/27Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 8th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Nicholas Nelson, 26, of Morris on a LaSalle County warrant....
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
Kane deputy comes upon horrible scene on rural highway
Authorities in Kane County say a 39-year-old motorist from Hampshire was seriously injured after he struck and killed a horse on Route 47 overnight.
Man Sentenced in Grundy County
A 36-year-old Gary, Indiana man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on September 1st. Donovan Campbell pled guilty to the Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, a class three felony. Campbell was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for driving while license suspended, speeding and possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop on May 21st. During the traffic stop, officers found a black Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and ammunition inside the vehicle.
Morris Man Accused of Possessing Fentanyl & Crack Cocaine
A 49-year-old Morris man was arrested by the Grundy County Proactive Unit in the 1200 block of North Division Street around 3:20 p.m. on September 6th. Police officials say Terry McMillan possessed 11 suspected Fentanyl capsules and .48 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine. He was arrested for possession of a...
Wheaton Police Department Ruse Burglary
On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., two men claiming to be spraying for insects stole approximately $5,000 during a ruse burglary in the 100 block of Park Circle. A male subject drew the resident outside and advised her that management had requested he spray the apartment due to a neighbor having an issue with bugs in their apartment. The resident allowed the subject inside, and while he was distracting her, a second subject entered her residence removing $5,000.
Man Accused of Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 31-year-old Plano man led police on a pursuit shortly after midnight on Saturday, September 3rd. Justin Mikel was arrested by the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office for Possession of Controlled Substance, Aggravated Fleeing & Eluding, Reckless Driving and Resisting a Peace Officer after a traffic stop on West Southmor Road near Bradley Road.
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
Man arrested for rape, kidnapping at DeKalb’s Lincoln Tower apartments
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman at Lincoln Towers, an apartment building that houses many Northern Illinois University students. According to the DeKalb Police Department, at 2:03 p.m. on September 6th, Jake Johnson lured the victim into an abandoned apartment within the building, locked the door, […]
Woman Arrested Nine Times in Three Years
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office apprehended a woman who has been arrested 10 times since 2016. Skye Interrante, 24, of Romeoville was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen license plate and aggravated fleeing and eluding police around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5th. This comes...
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
Update: Possible Contaminant Exposure at Bolingbrook Police Department
Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th. During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.
Joliet man charged in rape of 18-year-old IU student
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody in Joliet and is awaiting extradition […]
Joliet Police Searching Joliet Middle School After Unspecified Threat
Joliet Police have announced that they are currently on the scene at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road. WJOL has been told that the authorities are investigating an unspecified threat to the school. All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe. Officers are conducting a search of the premises and citizens are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Second victim of Lasalle Co. explosion identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified a second victim of a home explosion Saturday in LaSalle County. Coroner Richard Ploch says 57-year-old Michele Waters died Saturday afternoon after being flown to a Rockford trauma center. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. A forensic autopsy released over...
Oswego police investigating $10,000 scam
Police in Oswego are looking into a theft by deception that happened last week. A police report says that the victim purchased $10,000 worth of gift cards to pay someone posing as the Geek Squad for an outstanding bill. Police say it is a phone scam. It was reported on September 1.
Police investigating bomb threat at Timber Ridge Middle School in Plainfield
All students and staff have been evacuated from the school and are safe, according to a tweet from Joliet police.
Bicyclist killed in crash with Burbank police vehicle on Central Avenue
A bicyclist has died in a crash involving a Burbank police vehicle Monday morning, police said.
Thieves Hit Oak Brook Store, Led Police on High-Speed Chase on Tri-State Tollway: Prosecutors
Authorities in DuPage County say that a trio of thieves stole merchandise from a suburban department store before leading police on a high-speed chase that ended on the Tri-State Tollway on Tuesday afternoon. Prosecutors say that the trio intentionally rammed an Oak Brook police vehicle near the scene of the...
