Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th. During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO