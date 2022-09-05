Read full article on original website
Officers Called Because Jackass Found Wandering I-90 in Illinois
It's not everyday that one of these makes it's way onto a busy highway. There are so many questions, so few answers, and I was just happy with being able to type "Jackass" in the title of this story and get away with it. So here's the missing wandering ass...
kanecountyconnects.com
Expect Traffic Delays on Illinois Rt. 38 Beginning September 12
Drivers who use Illinois Route 38 in Kane County should plan ahead as road delays are expected beginning Monday, September 12 (weather permitting). The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that a crack and joint sealing of Illinois 38 (Lincoln Highway/State Street), from Illinois 47 (Main Street), in Elburn, to Illinois 31 (First Street), in Geneva, passing through Campton Hills and St. Charles, will require daily, intermittent lane closures.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Wednesday, September 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was Michael Young, 41, of Joliet for driving while license suspended....
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Appellate Court opens door to possible $10M refund of motorists fined for 'distracted driving'
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The Illinois Appellate Court on Wednesday breathed new life into a lawsuit with the potential to force the city to refund $10 million to motorists fined for "distracted driving" violations. The Appellate Court ruled Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Myerson was wrong to toss the case in...
wcsjnews.com
Coal City Woman Sentenced in Grundy Co.
A 30-year-old Coal City woman was sentenced in Grundy County on September 1st. Charlie Espersen pled guilty to Criminal Neglect of an Elderly Person, a class three felony. Espersen, who was a caregiver to an elderly female family member, knowingly neglected that family member by abandoning her on January 15th of 2021 for a period of less than 24 hours in Coal City.
fox32chicago.com
Truck crashes into horse in Kane County, leaves man in serious condition
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was seriously injured after hitting a horse on Illinois Route 47 early Thursday. Kane County deputies say a Hampshire man, 39, was traveling south on Route 47 in a Dodge Ramm pickup truck when he hit a "large" horse near the intersection of Rohrsen Road.
wlsam.com
Will the SAFE-T Act make Illinois safer or raise crime rates across the state?
Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow says there is no fast track way to do justice, but the proponents of the SAFE-T Act think otherwise. Glasgow talks with the Steve Cochran Show about why abolishing cash bail is unconstitutional, how the SAFE-T Act will negatively affect Illinois and why crime is not a social experiment.
spotonillinois.com
Rezin on new Illinois FOID rule: 'It took a horrific act of senseless violence' for Pritzker to keep his promise
State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) noted that Republican lawmakers questioned the Illinois State Police (ISP) over their assertion that they had no authority to deny a FOID card to the alleged Highland Park shooter. During a Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) meeting, Republican... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 15:25. 15:25.
wheaton.il.us
Wheaton Police Department Ruse Burglary
On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., two men claiming to be spraying for insects stole approximately $5,000 during a ruse burglary in the 100 block of Park Circle. A male subject drew the resident outside and advised her that management had requested he spray the apartment due to a neighbor having an issue with bugs in their apartment. The resident allowed the subject inside, and while he was distracting her, a second subject entered her residence removing $5,000.
wjol.com
Update: Possible Contaminant Exposure at Bolingbrook Police Department
Bolingbrook Police update: 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, Sept 6th. During the course of this investigation, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) callout was initiated. Personnel from the Bolingbrook and Naperville Fire Departments performed testing on the substance and determined it was not an immediate threat. The FBI has taken custody of the substance for further analysis. The Bolingbrook Police Department lobby has been reopened to the public and normal operations have resumed. All personnel have been released from quarantine and there are no reported injuries as a result of this incident. This incident remains under investigation.
Horse killed, man injured in Kane County crash
KANE COUNTY, Ill. — A man was injured and a horse was found dead on the side of a roadway in Kane County late Wednesday night from a car crash. According to the Kane County police department, a sheriff’s deputy was driving south on Illinois Route 47 near the intersection of Rohrsen Road around 12:40 […]
hoiabc.com
Bailey vows to repeal Safe-T Act
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -Claiming our homes are under siege by violent criminals, Darren Bailey met with sheriffs from across Illinois Tuesday. Bailey told the media in Springfield that he hopes to throw the criminals in jail, and Governor Pritzker out of office. He warned that new laws taking...
Darren Bailey meets with Illinois sheriffs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — GOP candidate Darren Bailey met with Illinois sheriffs in Springfield on Tuesday. The closed-door discussion focused on crime policies, including the SAFE-T Act. Bailey continued to hit Governor JB Pritzker on his criminal justice policies and his tendency to spend more money when working towards solutions. Pritzker announced on Tuesday a […]
2 die in Illinois house explosion
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office said in a posting on Facebook. The identities of the two...
kanecountyconnects.com
'Chronic Wasting Disease' in Deer Subject of IDNR Meetings in Northern Illinois
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a fatal disease that impacts the central nervous system in deer. It has been detected in several counties across northern Illinois, including in Kane County. Landowners, hunters and concerned citizens are invited to attend a series of informational meetings about CWD and its threat on...
WATCH: Out Of Control Semi-Truck Crashes Into Illinois Highway Bridge
It slammed right into a concrete bridge support.
Alternate Routes Encouraged Ahead of Weekend I-80 Closures in Joliet
Construction beginning Thursday evening on I-80 in Joliet will cause multiple lanes and ramps between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street to be closed over the next eight weekends, according to transportation officials. The work, involving bridge deck patching and repairs, is slated to begin Thursday evening at 10 p.m., closing...
Cannabis advocates, business owners in Illinois warn state's program is 'on the verge of collapse'
Cannabis equity advocates and business owners are warning that Illinois' social equity program is "on the verge of collapse."
starvedrock.media
Two La Salle Businesses Accused Of Selling Alcohol To A Minor
Two dozen businesses in La Salle, Peru and Ottawa were recently tested to see if they would sell alcohol to a minor. Two businesses allegedly failed the test. The Illinois State Police carried out an alcohol compliance check late last month. Cashiers at La Salle Cigarette and Liquor and Beck's in La Salle are accused of selling alcohol to a minor.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois' electric vehicle plan — what to know
CHICAGO - More than a dozen states are deciding whether to follow California’s plan to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035. California is requiring all new vehicles to be either hydrogen or electric powered by that year. Their rules are the strictest in the U.S. Last month,...
