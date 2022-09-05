Read full article on original website
Related
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Lionel Messi draws level with Cristiano Ronaldo in race for incredible Champions League record as PSG beat Juventus
LIONEL MESSI became the fourth player to feature in 19 editions of the Champions League as PSG beat Juventus. The forward, 35, is now just one shy of Iker Casillas' record of 20. But in starting against Juventus Messi has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs on 19. Messi made...
UEFA・
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Thomas Tuchel and Todd Boehly clashed over potential Cristiano Ronaldo transfer for Chelsea
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly clashed with outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel over the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United this summer. The German tactician was not keen on signing Ronaldo, and supposedly felt irritated at having to justify his reasons for this to Boehly, who struggled to take no for an answer, according to the Telegraph.
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus to face PSG with a front-two
Juventus would look to kick-start their Champions League campaign this term on a positive note. The Bianconeri have been unbeaten in the league this season and they are one of the biggest clubs in European football. They will face PSG in arguably their toughest game in the group stage of...
UEFA・
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
SkySports
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea: Where did it go wrong for the head coach at Stamford Bridge?
"I didn't see it coming. Obviously I was in the wrong movie." Those were the words of Thomas Tuchel as he digested Chelsea's latest let down away from home, this time a 1-0 defeat at Champions League minnows Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. But they could just as easily have...
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea's 'lack of hunger' in aftermath of 'surprising' Dinamo Zagreb defeat
Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea's "huge underperformance", saying his side lacked "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb. Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium, with Tuchel admitting he "didn't see" the result coming...
Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League
Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League
Liverpool take on Napoli in Naples this evening in the first match week of their Uefa Champions League group campaign
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
SkySports
Brendan Rodgers: Leicester's start to season hasn't been great, but club is backing me
Brendan Rodgers insists he will not walk away from Leicester and says he has the full support of the club. The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League after five successive losses, but under-pressure Rodgers is emphatic about his desire to stick it out. Asked whether he has considered his...
SkySports
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel: Angry at myself | Team lacks determination and intensity
Thomas Tuchel said on Tuesday night he is angry at himself for a 'huge underperformance' during the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. Tuchel was sacked the following morning.
Comments / 0