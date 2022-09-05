Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
'If he adds goals, this kid will be so frightening': Rio Ferdinand hails 'incredible' Phil Foden after his starring role in Man City's win over Sevilla... but harsh Pep Guardiola insists the Englishman 'is not playing so well'
Rio Ferdinand has hailed Phil Foden as a complete footballer after the 22-year-old's goalscoring contribution against Sevilla on Tuesday night. The former Manchester United and England star praised the Manchester City forward's all-round performance, describing him as 'the full package', despite suggesting he could still add further goals to his game.
SkySports
Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move
Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out until after September international break
Jordan Henderson will not return for Liverpool until after the September international break due to a hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara is back for the Reds ahead of their Champions League clash at Napoli on Wednesday. Reds captain Henderson picked up the setback in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last...
SkySports
Brenden Aaronson at Leeds United: American signing is exciting supporters with his high-intensity approach
Leeds were well beaten by Brentford on Saturday but the opposition coach Thomas Frank still had praise for one man. “Aaronson. What a player. What a player. That is a top buy for Leeds.” Even in defeat, Brenden Aaronson continues to impress. The supporters at Elland Road have...
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel's first press conference | 'Does the club's sacking reputation concern you?'
During Thomas Tuchel's first Chelsea press conference in January 2021, he was asked if the club's reputation of sacking managers quickly concerned him. He replied 'yes and no'.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side
Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
SkySports
Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea: Where did it go wrong for the head coach at Stamford Bridge?
"I didn't see it coming. Obviously I was in the wrong movie." Those were the words of Thomas Tuchel as he digested Chelsea's latest let down away from home, this time a 1-0 defeat at Champions League minnows Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening. But they could just as easily have...
Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
UEFA・
SkySports
Mohamed Salah: Why Liverpool forward is misfiring in front of goal this season
Having got his wish to be recognised as one of world football's best-paid players, Mohamed Salah was expected to hit the ground running for Liverpool this season - but like the team itself, something has just not clicked so far for the Egyptian. Salah's long-running contract standoff with Liverpool owners...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SkySports
Jamie Carragher: Are Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reaching the end of a cycle? Reds defended like kids against Napoli
Jamie Carragher has admitted he is worried about Liverpool's future under Jurgen Klopp, describing their performance in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Napoli as "embarrassing" and accusing them of defending like "kids". Klopp's side conceded three goals in a dismal first half and another straight after the break at the Diego...
SkySports
Paul Merson Says: Zinedine Zidane best fit for Chelsea not Graham Potter; why back Thomas Tuchel then sack him?
In his latest Sky Sports column, Paul Merson discusses Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel and why he believes appointing Zinedine Zidane would have made more sense than turning to Brighton boss Graham Potter. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday following defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League...
SkySports
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
SkySports
Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season
It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. Their first WSL campaign was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic so the 2020/21 season, which was played in full, saw...
SkySports
Man Utd Women manager Marc Skinner gives insight into club's summer transfers ahead of WSL opener against Tottenham
As they say, there's no rest for the wicked. This summer, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner certainly didn't rest on his laurels, instead working throughout the break to further improve his squad for the new season. The last campaign was a learning curve for Man Utd and Skinner. The former...
SkySports
Graham Potter to Chelsea: Why Blues wanted to bring Brighton boss' magic touch to Stamford Bridge
If Chelsea are serious about rebuilding the club from top to bottom, a long-term job whoever is in charge, they have picked a man who ticks a lot of the right boxes in Brighton's Graham Potter. Six games into the new season, his now former-Seagulls side sit three points and...
Yardbarker
Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up
Predicted Line-Ups Ederson: Brilliant against Sevilla last night and a shoe in for the Spurs game. Cancelo: Kyle Walker is injured so it makes sense Joao Cancelo will come over to right-back to fill in. Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: The injury to John Stones has forced Pep Guardiola's hand,...
Comments / 0