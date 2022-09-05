ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

'If he adds goals, this kid will be so frightening': Rio Ferdinand hails 'incredible' Phil Foden after his starring role in Man City's win over Sevilla... but harsh Pep Guardiola insists the Englishman 'is not playing so well'

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Phil Foden as a complete footballer after the 22-year-old's goalscoring contribution against Sevilla on Tuesday night. The former Manchester United and England star praised the Manchester City forward's all-round performance, describing him as 'the full package', despite suggesting he could still add further goals to his game.
SkySports

Diego Costa granted work permit to complete Wolves move

Diego Costa has been granted his work permit for his proposed move to Wolves. The former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker is flying to England on Wednesday evening with a medical taking place on Thursday. If he passes his medical, Wolves will offer Costa a one-year contract and the 33-year-old...
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison heads home double to swat aside Ligue 1 side

Richarlison scored two late headed goals to edge Tottenham past 10-man Marseille as Champions League football returned in north London. It had been over two years since a ball in this competition had been kicked at their magnificent stadium and although it took them 76 minutes to find their stride, it was the Brazilian that hauled Spurs to victory.
SkySports

Rehanne Skinner on Tottenham's WSL journey: We must be better than last season

It's hard to imagine that Tottenham are preparing for just their third full season as a Women's Super League club, given they almost broke the 'big three' stranglehold last year. Their first WSL campaign was curtailed by the Covid-19 pandemic so the 2020/21 season, which was played in full, saw...
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Tottenham: Predicted Line-Up

Predicted Line-Ups Ederson: Brilliant against Sevilla last night and a shoe in for the Spurs game. Cancelo: Kyle Walker is injured so it makes sense Joao Cancelo will come over to right-back to fill in. Ruben Dias & Manuel Akanji: The injury to John Stones has forced Pep Guardiola's hand,...
