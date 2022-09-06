Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation

A man and a woman were not wearing helmets when the motorcycle they were riding slammed into the back of a vehicle on Highway 249, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Monday afternoon.

Northbound Highway 249 was blocked at Old Foltin Road in northwest Harris County as deputies investigated what happened.

The man was flown to the hospital while the woman was driven by ambulance, both with critical injuries, the sheriff said.

The sheriff's office reported that the incident happened at 4:35 p.m. involving a gold 2007 Honda motorcycle and a Hyundai Tucson SUV.

The bike was speeding when it hit the Hyundai, causing the riders to slide with the motorcycle, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Beau Beaty said. Both vehicles were in motion, but the Tucson was going at a slow speed as a light changed, the sergeant added.

Three adults and a 9-month-old baby were inside the Hyundai, but no one in the vehicle was hurt.

Speed appears to be the only contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing, Beaty said.

An Eyewitness News crew captured a bike on its side and multiple emergency vehicles across all northbound lanes.

A couple of non-emergency vehicles were also seen parked on the shoulder.