Raleigh County, WV

UPDATE: Missing Child found safe

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvsWA_0hjFOeQa00

UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on September 5, 2022. He was wearing a grey shirt with Mario Kart and light-colored jeans.

If you have seen him, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300

Comments / 2

Ron Shawver
3d ago

Why don't you make the picture of the missing child clickable so people can enlarge it and get a better idea of what he looks like???? Man.....God be with him.

Reply
3
Crime & Safety
WVNS

Car wreck on Ritter Drive in Daniels

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A car wreck was reported today around 2:22 P.M. on the 1800 block of Ritter Drive near Argabrite Lane. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Beaver Fire Department came to the scene. Jan Care ambulance took one person to a local hospital to be treated for injuries received during […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNT-TV

34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Save A Life Day in Raleigh County

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Today, Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day. It’s a day when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose. Organizations from across all 55 counties in West Virginia teamed up to save lives from overdoses. In Raleigh County […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Raleigh deputies say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Update 9/5/22 9:30 p.m.: Raleigh County deputies said 10-year-old Tyler England has been found safe. ----------------------------------------------------------- The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who they said ran away from his home in Mabscott Monday afternoon. Deputies said Tyler England left...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Body found in Coopers Rock State Forest, police say

A hiker found human remains in Coopers Rock State Forest Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. The hiker told police the body was located off the Mont Chateau Trail, which law enforcement officers later confirmed. The body has since been recovered from...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: Man charged in accidental Tornado shooting

UPDATE (7:38 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8): A man has been charged in connection to a shooting this morning in Tornado. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Tacoma Barker, 19, is charged with felony wanton endangerment in the shooting. Deputies say the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition. A criminal complaint […]
TORNADO, WV
