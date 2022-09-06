UPDATE: Missing Child found safe

UPDATE 9/5/22 9:12 P.M.: Tyler England was found safe according to Raleigh County 911.

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing child.

Tyler England was last seen near his home on Honeysuckle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County around 3:00 on September 5, 2022. He was wearing a grey shirt with Mario Kart and light-colored jeans.

If you have seen him, contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 255-9300

