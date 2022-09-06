ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Passenger accused of pulling gun on Red Line quickly arrested after security officers contact police

By Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49kYQf_0hjFNxuw00

CTA security guard assists police in arresting man with gun on Red Line train 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passenger pulling out a gun on a CTA Red Line train was caught and charged quickly thanks to added security on the trains.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, we have learned the man was a convicted felon on parole.

The arrest over the weekend was preceded by a call for police response from a private, unarmed Monterey Security guard – the company that is currently contracted with the Chicago Transit Authority to help tackle the crime spike on its property.

The call for help from that guard was related to a man smoking on a train car on the Dan Ryan branch of the Red Line.

The arrest happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a security officer asked the man – Marvin Floyd, 31 – to stop smoking on the train.

At that point, Floyd pulled a gun from his waist band, according to a proffer from the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

The security officer called police and gave them the train information, along with Floyd's description, the proffer said.

Near the Sox-35th Street stop, police found Floyd sleeping on the train, the proffer said. Police patted him down, and found a loaded green ghost gun with an extended magazine on his waistband and a round chambered, police said.

Ghost guns are typically made at home and do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36EXgL_0hjFNxuw00
CTA security guards direct police to man accused of pointing gun on Red Line 02:08

Floyd was taken to the Deering (9th) District police station, where he told an officer, "It's my gun," the arrest report said.

Floyd did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a Concealed Carry license on file, according to his arrest report.

In this case, Floyd never should have had any kind of gun on him in the first place, as a felon on parole from another gun case.

CBS 2 has also learned this was not Floyd's first run in with police – or his first criminal incident on the CTA.

Just last June, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm, after being captured on CTA security cameras hiding an illegal gun under a traffic cone at the Grand Avenue Red Line station after pulling it out during a fight.

Floyd was on parole then, too, for another gun charge. He was sentenced to two years in prison for that violation, but was somehow out on parole when arrested with the ghost gun Sunday.

In this latest case, Floyd – of the West Chesterfield neighborhood – was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal, and was also cited with municipal code violations of having weapons on the CTA and having an illegal high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

A judge ordered Floyd held without bond Monday. The State's Attorney's office still hasn't responded to our requests related to why and what his history could mean moving forward in his case.

The CTA released this statement:

"The security of CTA customers and employees is our No. 1 priority. Over the last several months, and as part of the recently unveiled "Meeting the Moment" Action Plan, the CTA has increased its efforts to help further address both riders' and employees' concerns. Since March, we have more than doubled the number of unarmed guards out on the system each day, and just this weekend deployed the first dozen unarmed, two-person K-9 teams, with plans for up to 50 teams to be deployed by October.

"With regards to yesterday's arrest, the involved security personnel handled this matter professionally and as the CTA security guard program was intended, which is to observe, report and help direct law enforcement in their response. As a result of these efforts, police were able to apprehend this offender and potentially deter an act of crime from occurring on our system.

"The benefits and effectiveness of the unarmed guards and K-9 units in deterring crime and violence are myriad. Professional, well-trained security guards and K-9 teams create a greater sense of higher-level security by their mere presence. A potential criminal/wrongdoer is less likely to engage in improper behavior in the presence of a uniformed unarmed guard or K-9 unit.

"Importantly, the use of unarmed guards is not a replacement, but a supplement for law enforcement on CTA, which is provided by the Chicago Police Department.

"CTA is assisting CPD in their investigation of this matter, including the review and providing of any relevant security camera footage. You may wish to contact CPD for any additional details or images being released as part of their investigation."

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Grand Jury indicts Chicago police sergeant after video showed him kneeling on teen in Park Ridge

Chicago police investigate after off-duty officer allegedly pins boy to ground outside Park Ridge Starbucks. Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago police release video of suspects wanted in Humboldt Park homicide

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in May. At about 3:04 p.m. on May 4, police say a 34-year-old man and 35-year-old man were near the street in the 1300 block of E. Luis Munoz Marin Drive in Humboldt Park when two other men approached them, pulled out guns and started shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Security Officers#Security Camera#Security Guards#Cta Red Line#Cbs 2#Monterey Security#The Red Line
CBS Chicago

Neighbors call for speed camera at 'notoriously' dangerous Norwood Park intersection

CHICAGO (CBS) – Love them or hate them, speed cameras are meant to make drivers slow down.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza looked into where two new cameras could be installed soon, and broke down why neighbors are asking for them."I just feel like you're banging your head against a brick wall," said Lilian Kavanagh, of Norwood Park.She is begging the city to be proactive."We have kids on the school on the corner. We have to walk to school every day with them. It's a terrifying experience," she said.On March 18, a car drove into her neighbor's home. Months later, it's still...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

How new CTA bus stop poles will make a difference for the blind and the visually impaired

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Almost half a million bus rides are taken in Chicago every day. On your next commute consider how easy it is to locate your bus stop. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the significance of a simple sign that could pop up at your stop soon.In our fast-paced city, Greg Polman and Colleen Wunderlich use guide dogs to navigate the hustle and bustle to get to their jobs at the Chicago Lighthouse."I take the bus to and from work," said Wunderlich, Vice President of Partnerships and head of the Forsythe Entrepreneurial Center which helps the visually impaired start businesses.Her commute...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side police district to host catalytic converter spray-painting event to deter thefts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new effort has been launched to deter thieves form stealing catalytic converters in Chicago.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Thursday night, police in the Shakespeare (14th) District on the city's Near Northwest Side said the idea came from a resident tired of hearing about all the catalytic converter thefts – and after seeing some suburbs take measures into their own hands by painting the car parts as a deterrence to thieves.We spoke to one recent victim of catalytic converter theft, who hopes more programs like these gain traction throughout the city.Mateo Olvera Sandoval says he has not...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on SW Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in connection with an armed carjacking last August in the Marquette Park neighborhood. The 15-year-old is accused of taking a vehicle from a 33-year-old woman at gunpoint on Aug. 20 in the 6700 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while driving on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood. Around 4:22 p.m., police say the male victim was driving westbound in the 3300 block of West 54th Street when an unknown gunman began shooting in his direction. The victim was struck in the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fight between two men on CTA Blue Line train leads to robbery

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An argument and fight led to a robbery on the CTA Blue Line early Tuesday morning.A 28-year-old man and another man were yelling at each other when the altercation turned physical around 1:45 a.m. Police said the offender took the victim's wallet and got off the train at Jackson Boulevard. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with several bruises.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 16, charged with four armed carjackings in Roseland on same day in August 2021

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with carjacking four people at gunpoint in Roseland on the same day last year.Chicago Police said the boy was arrested by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. He is charged in four carjackings on Aug. 16, 2021:·         a 29-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 500 block of West 109th Street;·         a 21-year-old woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in the first block of West 109th Street;·         a 28-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 400 block of East 110th Street;·         and a 75-year-old man who was carjacked at gunpoint in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue.The boy faces three felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one felony count of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated assault.Police said the boy made his first appearance in Juvenile Court on Tuesday. Further court information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
28K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy