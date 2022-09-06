Passenger accused of pulling gun on Red Line quickly arrested after security officers contact police

CTA security guard assists police in arresting man with gun on Red Line train 02:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A passenger pulling out a gun on a CTA Red Line train was caught and charged quickly thanks to added security on the trains.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, we have learned the man was a convicted felon on parole.

The arrest over the weekend was preceded by a call for police response from a private, unarmed Monterey Security guard – the company that is currently contracted with the Chicago Transit Authority to help tackle the crime spike on its property.

The call for help from that guard was related to a man smoking on a train car on the Dan Ryan branch of the Red Line.

The arrest happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities said a security officer asked the man – Marvin Floyd, 31 – to stop smoking on the train.

At that point, Floyd pulled a gun from his waist band, according to a proffer from the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

The security officer called police and gave them the train information, along with Floyd's description, the proffer said.

Near the Sox-35th Street stop, police found Floyd sleeping on the train, the proffer said. Police patted him down, and found a loaded green ghost gun with an extended magazine on his waistband and a round chambered, police said.

Ghost guns are typically made at home and do not have serial numbers, making them untraceable.

Floyd was taken to the Deering (9th) District police station, where he told an officer, "It's my gun," the arrest report said.

Floyd did not have a Firearm Owners Identification Card or a Concealed Carry license on file, according to his arrest report.

In this case, Floyd never should have had any kind of gun on him in the first place, as a felon on parole from another gun case.

CBS 2 has also learned this was not Floyd's first run in with police – or his first criminal incident on the CTA.

Just last June, he was charged with felony possession of a firearm, after being captured on CTA security cameras hiding an illegal gun under a traffic cone at the Grand Avenue Red Line station after pulling it out during a fight.

Floyd was on parole then, too, for another gun charge. He was sentenced to two years in prison for that violation, but was somehow out on parole when arrested with the ghost gun Sunday.

In this latest case, Floyd – of the West Chesterfield neighborhood – was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and being an armed habitual criminal, and was also cited with municipal code violations of having weapons on the CTA and having an illegal high-capacity magazine and metal-piercing bullets.

A judge ordered Floyd held without bond Monday. The State's Attorney's office still hasn't responded to our requests related to why and what his history could mean moving forward in his case.

The CTA released this statement: