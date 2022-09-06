Overnight rain brings chance of localized flooding; rain continues Tuesday

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times. There is a chance for localized flooding. Tuesday will feature rain, which could be heavy at times. There could be more localized flooding, so stay alert and be prepared.

NEXT: Wednesday we slowly dry out and the rest of the week looks fair and dry. This upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

OVERNIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Low of 59.

TUESDAY: Rain, heavy at times. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 81.