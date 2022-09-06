ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Overnight rain brings chance of localized flooding; rain continues Tuesday

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times. There is a chance for localized flooding. Tuesday will feature rain, which could be heavy at times. There could be more localized flooding, so stay alert and be prepared.

NEXT: Wednesday we slowly dry out and the rest of the week looks fair and dry. This upcoming weekend looks mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

OVERNIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. Low of 59.

TUESDAY: Rain, heavy at times. High of 74.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High of 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High of 79.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 81.

