Read full article on original website
Related
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to St. Bonaventure
On a rainy Monday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team traveled to Olean to face St. Bonaventure. Despite holding the Bonnies scoreless through the first 66 minutes, the Bearcats conceded two goals in the final 24 minutes to lose 2-0. “The outcome didn’t go, but I thought the guys...
localsyr.com
Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney
(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Coaches don’t view the Dome as one of best arenas
Yeah, I’ve got Orange-colored glasses on a lot of the time, but I’ll never forget the experience I had when I visited my alma mater in early February of 2014 to watch Syracuse basketball battle Duke. At the time, the ‘Cuse was in the middle of a 2013-14...
Corning football season-opening game change
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wxhc.com
Six Inductees to be Added to Homer Athletics Hall of Fame
The Homer Central School District has announced that six names will be added to the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime this Friday evening at Butts Field while Homer varsity football takes on Central Valley Academy. Kickoff for the Friday night lights game is set for 7pm. “We are...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu
We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
ithaca.com
“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”
In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crankyflier.com
Avelo Tries to Thread the Needle with Binghamton Service
Avelo continues its torrid pace of growth as of late with its newest city… Binghamton? There’s a good chance you’ve never even heard of Binghamton, but then again, did you know New Haven? There appears to be some method to the madness here, though the opportunity here is far smaller than in New Haven.
Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut
Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Latest numbers, September 7th
Broome County has seen a drop in COVID-19 cases this week whereas the CDC announced yesterday that neighboring Chenango County is seeing high COVID-19 risk levels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
Fiber Optic expands into the Southern Tier
A high speed internet company just surpassed a major milestone, and decided to celebrate out in the community.
chronicle-express.com
Planning to pick apples this fall? Why farmers say NY's hot, dry summer was beneficial
With apple picking season right around the corner, it's easy to wonder how the dry, hot weather experienced throughout the Southern Tier this summer will impact local apple offerings. In June, the average rainfall for the month is 5.33 inches, but in 2022, the Binghamton area saw only 4.59 inches...
New speed zone by Maine-Endwell High School
There is a new speed zone in place on the stretch of Farm to Market Road between Maine-Endwell High School and Maine-Endwell Middle School.
Binghamton/ Johnson City Long-Term Road Projects
There are a number of road work projects that will be affecting local traffic long-term that start September 6. Signs in Johnson City warn motorists of a detour around Oakdale Road. There were no official news releases issued concerning the project that will be closing the road west of the...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Learn about No Strings Attached, BU’s Disney/Broadway a cappella group
Binghamton University has 10 different a cappella groups, but one of the most aca-mazing of them all might just be No Strings Attached. Each a cappella group has its own unique theme that sets it apart from the other groups, with No Strings Attached specializing in Disney and Broadway songs. At their semester show last year, they performed songs from hit musicals like “Hadestown” and Disney films like “The Lion King.” No Strings Attached is no stranger to the a cappella world, having celebrated their 10th anniversary in the fall of 2020.
wesb.com
Watch: JASON NEWSTED And THE CHOPHOUSE BAND Play Free Concert In Skaneateles, New York
Former METALLICA bassist Jason Newsted and his CHOPHOUSE BAND headlined the village volunteer fire department’s annual Field Days this past Saturday, September 3 at Austin Park in Skaneateles, New York. Video of his appearance can be seen below. Newsted, who bought and moved into a $6 million home o…
syr.edu
Sir Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’ Coming to Syracuse Saturday
Before Sir Elton John, the Rocket Man with the instantly recognizable voice and bedazzled sunglasses, blasts off into retirement, he’s giving Central New Yorkers one more excuse to prove that Saturday night’s alright for rocking out to classic songs from a decorated catalogue that spans more than 50 years.
Comments / 0