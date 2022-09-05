ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to St. Bonaventure

On a rainy Monday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team traveled to Olean to face St. Bonaventure. Despite holding the Bonnies scoreless through the first 66 minutes, the Bearcats conceded two goals in the final 24 minutes to lose 2-0. “The outcome didn’t go, but I thought the guys...
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse native Greg Paulus returns to ‘Cuse for CNY golf tourney

(WSYR-TV) — He’s one of the best high school athletes ever to come through Syracuse, and this week, he’s coming back to his hometown. Greg Paulus is entering his fourth season as head basketball coach at Niagara University. Tomorrow, he’ll be at Bellevue Country Club taking part in the fourth annual CNY Purple Eagle Golf Classic to raise money for the Niagara athletic department.
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning football season-opening game change

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning High School football team is ready to take the field. Now, the Hawks don’t have to wait an extra day to compete. The school district announced Tuesday that Corning will play visiting Newburgh Friday night at 7 pm instead of Saturday. Admission is free to attend as the Hawks […]
CORNING, NY
Binghamton, NY
Sports
Hamilton, NY
Sports
wxhc.com

Six Inductees to be Added to Homer Athletics Hall of Fame

The Homer Central School District has announced that six names will be added to the Homer Athletics Hall of Fame during halftime this Friday evening at Butts Field while Homer varsity football takes on Central Valley Academy. Kickoff for the Friday night lights game is set for 7pm. “We are...
HOMER, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Drew Fielder, Efeosa Oliogu

We’re still several months away from basketball season, but recruiting is a year-round sport. With that in mind, we have some notes from the Syracuse basketball recruiting world…. As expected, JP Estrella committed to Tennessee last week. The 2023 Brewster Academy (NH) big man is rated the 54th best...
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

“I Don't Care About Sports, But...”

In this piece of my life's mosaic—the sports guy at the Ithaca Times—September is always a sentimental month for me. I think back to a day in September of 1993, when I settled into my seat in the press box at Schoellkopf Field to watch a Cornell football game. I greeted the fellow next to me —I sat next to Kenny Van Sickle whenever I could—and I said, “Mr. Van Sickle, this game marks the one-year anniversary of me taking over the sports column.” He replied, “You can call me Kenny, and you're catching up to me.” That prompted one of the many laughs we would share over the next several years, until Kenny's passing eight years later.
ITHACA, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

The best Binghamton wing spots

There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
BINGHAMTON, NY
crankyflier.com

Avelo Tries to Thread the Needle with Binghamton Service

Avelo continues its torrid pace of growth as of late with its newest city… Binghamton? There’s a good chance you’ve never even heard of Binghamton, but then again, did you know New Haven? There appears to be some method to the madness here, though the opportunity here is far smaller than in New Haven.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Former Syracuse WR Taj Harris steps away from football after lackluster Rutgers debut

Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris is stepping away from the football program for personal reasons, sources with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media. In a statement released on Twitter, Harris said he has “decided to step away from the game that I love for now to focus on my family and myself. Please respect my privacy. I will have no further comment at this time.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Learn about No Strings Attached, BU’s Disney/Broadway a cappella group

Binghamton University has 10 different a cappella groups, but one of the most aca-mazing of them all might just be No Strings Attached. Each a cappella group has its own unique theme that sets it apart from the other groups, with No Strings Attached specializing in Disney and Broadway songs. At their semester show last year, they performed songs from hit musicals like “Hadestown” and Disney films like “The Lion King.” No Strings Attached is no stranger to the a cappella world, having celebrated their 10th anniversary in the fall of 2020.
BINGHAMTON, NY

