Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to St. Bonaventure
On a rainy Monday night, the Binghamton men’s soccer team traveled to Olean to face St. Bonaventure. Despite holding the Bonnies scoreless through the first 66 minutes, the Bearcats conceded two goals in the final 24 minutes to lose 2-0. “The outcome didn’t go, but I thought the guys...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
The best Binghamton wing spots
There is nothing like eating a good chicken wing. In that first bite, you taste the deliciousness of the sauce, which hits the tongue with exuberance and excitement. Then comes the soft texture of the chicken, which is neither too juicy nor too dry. Afterward, it all comes together in a great bite that you get to dive right back into with a second bite. For those reasons, that first bite is always unmatched. Binghamton is home to some of the best wings you can have, so here is a list of the best wings in the Greater Binghamton area that give you that euphoric first bite.
Elmira High School athletic complex opening soon
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The future is now for Elmira High School and its newest venue. After a patient wait, the district announced plans to open its newly constructed state-of-the-art multi-purpose turf stadium on September 20. The district will officially celebrate the opening on Friday, September 23 when the Elmira Express football team welcomes Union-Endicott […]
Historian Details the Ku Klux Klan’s History in the Southern Tier
Ed Nizalowski is a local historian from Newark Valley, and was invited to the Binghamton Noon Rotary today to give a presentation on the Ku Klux Klan's history in our area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 22, 2022 through Aug. 28, 2022 there were 142 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 19 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. A Female, age 40 of Owego, N.Y.,...
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Learn about No Strings Attached, BU’s Disney/Broadway a cappella group
Binghamton University has 10 different a cappella groups, but one of the most aca-mazing of them all might just be No Strings Attached. Each a cappella group has its own unique theme that sets it apart from the other groups, with No Strings Attached specializing in Disney and Broadway songs. At their semester show last year, they performed songs from hit musicals like “Hadestown” and Disney films like “The Lion King.” No Strings Attached is no stranger to the a cappella world, having celebrated their 10th anniversary in the fall of 2020.
Deep Dive preparing for grand opening in former Dock location
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithacans will soon have a new live music option in town, as the Deep Dive bar and restaurant opens its doors with a packed schedule of shows coming this fall. Deep Dive, located in the same spot as the former bar The Dock, is owned and operated by T.J. Schaper and Jack Clausen, both well-known in the local music scene and the founders, along with Clausen’s wife, Sarah, of the Ithaca Night Bazaar. Mike Enyeart is also serving as Associate Manager. While shows are being held there currently, the club has its opening night festivities scheduled for next week.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
BU’s project awarded $113.7 million Build Back Better grant
The Binghamton University New Energy New York (NENY) project was awarded $63.7 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) on Friday. After being named a finalist for the grant in December, BU has been chosen as one of the 21 winners in the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge. This challenge is a part of the EDA and U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to improve regional economies and provide better jobs in clean energy, next-generation manufacturing and biotechnology industries across America, according to the White House website. In addition to the $63.7 million from the EDA, BU will also receive another $50 million from New York state to help fund the next steps in the NENY proposal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Staff Picks: Favorite fall activities
The fall is quickly arriving, and that comes with an array of fun and cozy activities to do with friends and family. Some people look forward to the holidays, the weather or just the overall vibe of the leaves changing colors. Here are the favorite activities and events of Pipe Dream’s staff for the upcoming season.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
Education abroad opportunities reopen as COVID-19 restrictions ease
For the first time since January 2020, Binghamton University held its annual Education Abroad Fair in-person at the Old Champlain Atrium. Study abroad programs provide students with opportunities to experience different cultures, while earning credits that count toward their degree. Within the past two years, COVID-19 has shrunk opportunities to study abroad due to a temporary pause put in place at SUNY institutions in early 2020. With pandemic restrictions easing, programs are starting to open back up.
New speed zone by Maine-Endwell High School
There is a new speed zone in place on the stretch of Farm to Market Road between Maine-Endwell High School and Maine-Endwell Middle School.
Latest numbers, September 6th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases has dropped by about 100 since the end of last week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whcuradio.com
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Binghamton man gets 7 years for burglary
A Binghamton man was sentenced to 7 years in New York State prison followed by 5 years of post-release supervision after he was found guilty in Broome County Court of Burglary in the Second Degree, a violent felony.
Humane Society to hold monthly free vaccine clinic
The Broome County Humane Society has a fourth monthly vaccine clinic coming up on Tuesday, September 13th.
Woman rescued after fall near waterfall in Otsego County
On September 3rd, New York State Troopers were dispatched to assist Cherry Valley Fire with a hiker who had fallen from a waterfall down about 150-feet into a gorge near County Route 50.
Grand Jury drops charges against Binghamton man
Last week, a Broome County Grand Jury dismissed serious felony charges against a Binghamton man.
Route 11 bridge to be replaced
Whitney Point residents have a chance to learn more about a major bridge replacement project slated for next year.
NewsChannel 36
Former Nurse: Hero to Zero
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Former licensed practical nurse, Shanatha Fazenbaker, said she went from hero to zero after she was forced to quit her job at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center because of the Covid-19 vaccine mandate. She said her life has been turned upside down since Governor Kathy Hochul...
Comments / 0