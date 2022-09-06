ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If You're Millennial, Then You're Either Oblivious Or Very Aware Of These 25 Things That We All Tend To Do

By Brian Galindo
 3 days ago

Recently, I did a post where I rounded up some questions that people had for boomers. Now, like I said in that post, every generation has their own idiosyncrasies. So, I thought it would be only fair to bring it close to home for me and make fun of some the very particular ones that millennials have.

Here are some of the funniest questions people have asked millennials about why we are the way they are:

1.

@intersteIler bruh why do millennials always break out into song when they’re upset 😭

@adamkoplik 07:53 PM - 27 Feb 2021

2.

Why do millennials put "lol" after every sentence? Why were we trained to do this lol

@yeswecannabliss 06:56 PM - 29 Apr 2022

3.

Millennials are starting to sound like boomers getting angry at Gen Z for not liking side parts and skinny jeans. You’re an adult, why do you care if a 15 year old thinks you’re trendy?

@clur19 09:35 PM - 21 Feb 2021

4.

why do millennials have to zoom in and out of their face whenever they record a video ranting about something

@2AMCLARK 12:49 AM - 01 Sep 2022

5.

why do millennials want to be old so bad https://t.co/ytL9eQAGrO

@STlVENV 02:43 PM - 22 May 2022

6.

Why do Millennials compare everything to Harry Potter lol. Like shut the fuck up

@awkwardtobehold 05:03 AM - 11 Apr 2020

7.

bro why do millennials flirt so dry like they’re fully being formal 😭😭

@fleetwoodhalo 02:59 AM - 14 Apr 2022

8.

why do millennials think they’re special everyone knows what a vhs tape is buddy sit down

@driwithab 06:35 PM - 12 May 2020

9.

Why do millennials send dozens of rapid-fire, single-lined, text messages in a row? Write a paragraph FFS. or maybe puck up the phone? I got off my flight to 46 text notifications. Also, GET OFF MY LAWN. 😂

@DCdebbie 08:14 PM - 27 Aug 2019

10.

Why do millennials love kombucha that much

@lanadenina 02:44 PM - 31 May 2022

11.

Why do millennials drink so much? Wonder if it has anything to do with us going to college when Ke$ha, Lil Jon and LMFAO ruled the charts???

@ihatetreclay 12:07 AM - 18 Jul 2022

12.

Question from my teenage niece and nephew: "Why do millennials open half their sentences saying, As A Millennial..."

@kristenmeinzer 01:08 PM - 22 Apr 2022

13.

Why do millennials make putting a lot of garlic in their food a personality trait

@punkbebe_ 10:28 PM - 14 Jan 2022

14.

Why do millennials use nouns in the place of verbs?"I can't math""Englishing is hard today"

@ohjayesimpson 04:25 PM - 15 Jun 2020

15.

why do millennials post to their ig close friends like it’s a snap private story

@overtimemegan 02:34 PM - 02 Apr 2022

16.

why do millennials speak in gifs

@nothinkerdummy 06:12 PM - 14 Jul 2020

17.

why do millennials love emojis unironically

@nwilliams030 06:09 PM - 01 Jul 2020

18.

why do millennials name their kids like that? who told them that Lakelyn and Emberleigh were good options? @ gen z can we please not continue this shit

@nikjwells 09:24 PM - 15 Apr 2020

19.

why do millennials buy vintage furniture just to paint white and a hideous pastel instead of revarnishing the wood???? I’m so angry

@Arae2201 03:06 PM - 30 Jul 2020

20.

Why do millennials love podcasts so much??? Lmao

@MaKaylaMaShelle 10:08 PM - 18 Dec 2021

21.

no but why do millennials get so hyped abt fall

@y2kyslbabe 03:33 PM - 23 Sep 2021

22.

Why do all millennial men type like this…. ellipsis all the time…

@ZEROSUlTSAMUS 09:13 PM - 03 Apr 2022

23.

why do millennials care about gen z so much, don’t y’all got jobs

@fructosepapi 08:36 PM - 02 Mar 2021

24.

@femcelgirlboss Millennials are weird. Why do they hate gen z so much and why do they have to put their hatred in song every single time.

@PapiBeanz 04:12 PM - 02 Mar 2021

25.

why do millennials hate gen z when the boomers remain the biggest threat. stay focused comrades.

@Idyl_rs 10:15 PM - 12 Jun 2022

Comments / 0

