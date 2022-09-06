ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mokena, IL

Missing Mokena teen found after arriving at work but never went into the building

By CBS Chicago Team
 3 days ago

Mokena police search for teen who didn't show up for work 00:37

MOKENA, Ill. (CBS) -- Police in Mokena said a 19-year-old has been found safe after arriving at his job, but never making it to inside the building and then being reported missing.

Mokena PD

According to police, Harsh N Patel, 19,  arrived in the 18700 Block of Wolf Road but he didn't enter the business.

Harsh's car, a 2011 blue Toyota Prius, had last been seen on an license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area

Mokena PD

Late Monday, police said Harsha nd his vehicle had been located and are safe.

Lydia Gervais Novak
3d ago

he's been found safe according to Mokena Police Department's Facebook page

IN THIS ARTICLE
