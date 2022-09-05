Read full article on original website
Related
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Amid the Market Sell-Off
These stock-split plays have bright futures ahead of them, and they are trading at attractive multiples.
Here's My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September
This retailer is seeing explosive growth in its dividend.
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028
Reinvesting dividends from these stocks could double your principal in about six years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 9% to 13.8%, are ripe for the picking.
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two beaten-down stocks ought to deliver market-crushing returns over the next five to 10 years.
tipranks.com
‘The Market Bottom Is Near,’ Says Oppenheimer — Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Sentiment
In a market trending down, there are fewer scenarios more appealing to investors than ones outlining bearish sentiment is about to turn positive. And according to Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, we’re on the cusp of one such turnaround right now. “Our analysis indicates September weakness...
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields
Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.
3 High Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy This Fall That Pay More Than 4%
With interest rates going up to stop inflation, what do you think will happen this fall to the stock markets? We could see stock prices decline, offering investors the opportunity to add some high-yielding stocks to their portfolios. It's one thing to focus on high yield. It's another to make...
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
The growth-heavy Nasdaq is down 25% this year, teeing up some great buying opportunities. These brands still have tremendous growth potential to create lasting wealth for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
tipranks.com
XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy
XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Wayfair, American Eagle Outfitters And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving lower in today’s pre-market trading session. American Eagle Outfitters , Inc. (NYSE: NYSE:AEO) shares dipped 14.8% to $9.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS...
3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip
Industries like cloud computing, autonomous driving, and AI continue to expand regardless of near-term road bumps. Companies selling to these industries will also prosper. Therefore, investors should target high-quality semiconductor...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
tipranks.com
2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs That May Help Diversify Your Investment Strategy
Here are two ETFs primarily investing in emerging markets and small-cap financial dividend stocks. One ETF has $1.8 billion in assets under management; the other $2.3 billion. Hunting for the perfect dividend stocks for your portfolio can be a challenging aspect of diversification. An easy way to mitigate these issues is by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in high-yielding stocks that fit your strategy.
18% Higher From Here? This Analyst Sees More Upside For Beauty Stock That Has Outperformed The Market In 2022
Ulta Beatuy Inc ULTA gave shareholders a reason to cheer this quarter. The cosmetics company issued earnings that exceeded expectations and provided a positive outlook, continuing a recent pattern among businesses involved in the beauty industry. In fiscal year 2022, it booked over $985 million in profits and over $8.6 billion in sales.
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
Comments / 0