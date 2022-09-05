ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The growth-heavy Nasdaq is down 25% this year, teeing up some great buying opportunities. These brands still have tremendous growth potential to create lasting wealth for shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
tipranks.com

XPeng Stock (NYSE:XPEV): August Delivery Growth Doesn’t Signal a Buy

XPeng delivered in August, literally and figuratively. However, the EV maker’s unambitious forward guidance is a cause for concern. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) investors might feel like they’re driving in the fast lane after the company released its August delivery data. It’s fine to celebrate the small victories, but there are bigger-picture concerns that don’t bode well for XPeng stock. All in all, I am neutral on XPeng stock.
Entrepreneur

3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Industries like cloud computing, autonomous driving, and AI continue to expand regardless of near-term road bumps. Companies selling to these industries will also prosper. Therefore, investors should target high-quality semiconductor...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
Benzinga

2 High-Yielding Dividend ETFs That May Help Diversify Your Investment Strategy

Here are two ETFs primarily investing in emerging markets and small-cap financial dividend stocks. One ETF has $1.8 billion in assets under management; the other $2.3 billion. Hunting for the perfect dividend stocks for your portfolio can be a challenging aspect of diversification. An easy way to mitigate these issues is by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in high-yielding stocks that fit your strategy.
tipranks.com

The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge

Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
