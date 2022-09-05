Read full article on original website
Dollar relaxes after steep climb, euro gains on ECB hike
SINGAPORE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar took a breather from its surging rally on Friday as markets digested yet more hawkish Fed speak, while the euro hung on to parity, helped by an outsized rate hike from the European Central Bank.
Oil prices retreat on demand destruction fears, benchmarks off 4% for week
MELBOURNE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices turned down in early trade on Friday after a slight rebound in the previous session, leaving them set to fall for a second straight week on worries that central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand.
