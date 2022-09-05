Read full article on original website
Related
rockmnation.com
BREAKING: 4-Star Offensive Lineman Logan Reichert commits to Missouri
Since Mizzou football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz began his tenure in Columbia three years ago, he has spoken on the importance of in-state recruiting in order to build a respected SEC program. On Thursday night, Drinkwitz backed up his words once again, earning the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Logan...
muddyriversports.com
QND’s Schreacke verbally commits to play basketball at Mizzou
QUINCY — Abbey Schreacke figured Wednesday’s trip to Columbia, Mo., for an official visit with the University of Missouri women’s basketball program might end with giving Tigers coach Robin Pingeton a verbal commitment. “I was thinking about it a lot and just waiting for the right moment,”...
rockmnation.com
Don’t sleep on Dominic Lovett’s breakout performance
I was curious to see how Missouri would use the former blue chip wide receiver out of East St. Louis. Would he get manufactured touches? Would he line up in the slot? What was the plan?. No, I’m not talking about Luther Burden. I’m talking about Dominic Lovett. He...
How to Watch, Listen and Stream Missouri vs. Kansas State
The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kansas State Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjluradio.com
Former University of Missouri golfer sentenced to probation for bathroom pictures
A former University of Missouri golf team member, accused of taking pictures of a woman inside a bathroom stall, pleads guilty. Yuta Tsai pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of tampering with computer data Wednesday. He was sentenced to two months of probation. If he violates the terms of his probation, he will serve 90 days in jai.
Recreational pot in Missouri: A judge will determine if it stays on the ballot
Whether the issue of recreational marijuana legalization will stay on the ballot is now up to a judge in Cole County, who has until Friday morning to file a judgment in the lawsuit.
Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval
The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved a $10 million plan Wednesday to demolish Mizzou North. The post Plan to tear down Mizzou North gets curators’ approval appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
Former Columbia mayor Treece sworn in as member of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission
Former Columbia mayor Brian Treece spent his morning at the Missouri Capitol on Tuesday in the company of Gov. Mike Parson and Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge, being sworn in as the new commissioner of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The post Former Columbia mayor Treece sworn in as member of Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan raises bigger concerns for Missourians
Many former and current Missouri college students say they’re thrilled that up to $20,000 in debt for low-income and up to $10,000 for middle-income earners has been or soon will be eliminated. But, they also have concerns that President Biden’s executive action is only a short-term solution to a...
Pelvic Fragility Fracture Patient at the University of Missouri in Columbia is the 100th Person Treated with CurvaFix IM Implant for Pelvic Fracture Fixation
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kttn.com
Audio: Jury sides with over 100 Missouri farmers against Cooper County Health Board in effort to regulate CAFO
(Brownfield) – A jury has sided with 102 Missouri farmer plaintiffs against the Cooper County Health Board in its effort to regulate Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations. Plaintiff attorney Brent Haden tells Brownfield the jury found the Cooper County Health Board violated Missouri Sunshine laws when setting regulation V and its replacement regulation VI in 2018 and 2019. “The verdict came back from the jury [that] there were violations, and they were done knowingly,” he said. “A knowingly finding does open the board to an award of a potential civil fine and, potentially, of the plaintiff’s attorney’s fees for having to pursue the case.”
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks
A Jefferson City man died Wednesday after his jet ski went airborne on the Lake of the Ozarks. The post Jefferson City man dies in jet ski crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Body found under Osage Beach boat dock
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8. According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body […]
Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A northeast Columbia home was damaged by gunfire on Thursday afternoon. Police said officers responded to the home in the 1600 block of McKee Street for a report of shots fired around 5 p.m. Several witnesses at the scene told officers about hearing the gunshots, according to the Columbia Police Department. Officers The post Northeast Columbia home damaged by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City man hurt in Thursday crash
A Jefferson City man was hurt Thursday in a three-car crash on Dunklin Street. The post Jefferson City man hurt in Thursday crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Moberly pedestrian killed in I-70 crash near Boonville
Missouri state troopers have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed early Friday morning on I-70 in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 29-year-old Belinda Hendricks of Moberly “was standing in the roadway” on I-70 at 5:30 on Friday morning. Hendricks was struck by a vehicle driven by a Sedalia man at I-70’s 94-mile marker.
rallshe.com
Local School Bus Involved in Accident
At approximately 3:50pm on September 6, 2022, a local school bus from Madison C-3 School District headed eastbound was involved in a multi-car accident on US 24 two miles west of Madison. At the time of the accident there were five students on the bus along with the driver. All students and the driver reported that they were uninjured according to Madison C-3 School.
939theeagle.com
Columbia city council denies Dollar General proposal
Columbia’s city council says ‘no’ to a proposed plan to build a new Dollar General store in east Columbia. All six members that were present at the city council meeting Tuesday night voted against the proposal. Dollar General was planning to build a store on East St. Charles Road, near Lake of the Woods Road.
Comments / 0