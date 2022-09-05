BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- CurvaFix, Inc., a developer of medical devices to repair fractures in curved bones, today announced the completion of the 100 th surgical procedure using the CurvaFix® IM Implant to repair a pelvic fragility fracture for a geriatric patient at University Hospital at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. The surgery was performed by orthopedic trauma surgeon Brett D. Crist, M.D., Director of the Orthopaedic Trauma Service and Orthopaedic Trauma Fellowship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005088/en/ The CurvaFix® IM Implant procedure can simplify pelvic fracture fixation by enabling surgeons to choose an optimal entry point, allowing them to steer within the bone to follow each patient’s bone shape and fill the bone corridor resulting in strong, curved fixation with a minimally invasive procedure. (Photo: Business Wire)

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO