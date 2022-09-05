Read full article on original website
Springfield Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired
Authorities are investigating after a shooting incident at a trailer park in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the area of South Golden Avenue at Forest Cove South mobile home park. According to witnesses, an argument began at the trailer park when a woman nearby fired shots into the air. Reports...
Springfield Police Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting
A Springfield police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to drop a weapon during a confrontation, police said. The man, identified as Joshua A. Michael, 37, from Springfield, died at a hospital after being shot on Friday. Police said in a news release that emergency dispatchers received...
Springfield Runners’ safety brought to forefront after national story of jogger kidnapped and killed.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The national coverage of Eliza Fletcher, a jogger, kidnapped and killed in the middle of her early morning run is bringing runner safety to the forefront. And while safety from others is essential, there are many preventive measures runners need to take. “It’s important to run...
Neosho man killed in crash, thrown from bed of pickup truck; Driver determined DWI as crash investigation begins
NEOSHO, Mo. – Just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a serious crash on the Boulevard in Neosho alerted Newton County Central Communications. The roadway was closed down immediately, all lanes north and south. Neosho Police Brandon Beshears tells us three vehicles were involved. A Ford F-150 pickup...
Fatal Crash On Highway 54 Leaves One Dead And Three Seriously Injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Urbana woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander and was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto westbound Highway 54 and was struck on the side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange. The Highlander was pushed off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest, the Patrol reported.
Three arrested for burglary; deputies say suspects lived at “illegal encampment”
The Greene County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested three people for stealing from a home on West Norton Road Tuesday.
SGF man connected to Sunday shooting arrested
A 34-year-old Springfield man is accused today in the shooting late Sunday of another man in the 800 block of West Mount Vernon Street.
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
Highway Patrol: Six People Died Over Labor Day Weekend on Missouri Roads and Waterways
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting six fatalities over the Labor Day weekend. Five people died in traffic crashes and one in a boating crash. Four out of the five accidents were investigated by the Highway Patrol while one was investigated by the Springfield Police Department. One person died...
Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash
Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
Monett, Mo. – Police say a Monett man shot and killed his father in southwest Missouri. The court filed a warrant for 27-year-old Michael Creekmore today, September 6, 2022. The Barry County Prosecutor filed first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against the suspect. Monett Police Department officers responded...
I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
