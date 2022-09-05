CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Urbana woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander and was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto westbound Highway 54 and was struck on the side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange. The Highlander was pushed off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest, the Patrol reported.

URBANA, MO ・ 10 HOURS AGO