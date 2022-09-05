ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Springfield Police Investigating Report of Shots Fired

Authorities are investigating after a shooting incident at a trailer park in southwest Springfield. Officers responded to the area of South Golden Avenue at Forest Cove South mobile home park. According to witnesses, an argument began at the trailer park when a woman nearby fired shots into the air. Reports...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Fatal Camden Co. crash kills 1, injures 3

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was killed when her vehicle rolled over several times after a collision in Camden County Wednesday evening. Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, was killed in the crash. The two other occupants in her 2022 Toyota Highlander — Phillip M. Dust, 33, and a 4-year-old girl — were sent […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 in Camden County on Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near Wagon Trail Road just after 6:35 p.m. Troopers said Tiffany N. Dust, 32, of Urbana, failed to yield to another The post Woman killed after crash on Highway 54 in Camden County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1 killed, 3 others hurt in a crash near Camdenton, Mo.

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash west of Camdenton Wednesday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Dust, 32, of Urbana, Mo. was turning left from Wagon Trail Road onto U.S. 54 when she failed to yield to a pickup truck. The truck hit the side of the SUV forcing it off the highway. The SUV then flipped several times.
CAMDENTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Monett man arrested in connection to shooting death

UPDATE 9/6, 3:32 P.M.: A 27-year-old Monett man told police today that he emptied the magazine of his handgun into the body of his father after the older man attacked him in the driveway of their home. Michael Creekmore said his father Robert Creekmore was abusive and had been all his life, but also admitted […]
MONETT, MO
lakeexpo.com

Fatal Crash On Highway 54 Leaves One Dead And Three Seriously Injured

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Urbana woman was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash Wednesday on Highway 54. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Tiffany Dust, 32, was driving a 2022 Toyota Highlander and was making a left turn from Wagon Trail Road onto westbound Highway 54 and was struck on the side by a 2021 Toyota Tundra driven by 48-year-old Chad Lange. The Highlander was pushed off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times before coming to rest, the Patrol reported.
URBANA, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Help Springfield police track down an accused car thief. Officers are looking for 28-year-old Channing Marcelles Shockley. He’s wanted in Greene County on a felony warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle. Detectives say Shockley is also a suspect in assaults, burglaries, vandalism and drug...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
krcgtv.com

Man fatally shot in Monett, police investigate

MONETT — Monett Police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a road in front of his residence Monday. According to a press release from the Monett Police Department, officers were initially dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 400 block of 2nd Street for a call reporting shots fired.
MONETT, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Pregnant woman, 19, thrown from bed of pickup and dies in crash

Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, died Saturday night, Sept. 3, after she was thrown from the bed of a pickup truck where she was riding as a passenger, according to Springfield police. She was 4 months pregnant. Springfield police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Grant and Meadowmere, which is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

I-44 tractor trailer swerves and overturns near Sarcoxie, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Thursday afternoon at 12:48 p.m. reports of a tractor trailer overturned near 27.6 mile marker I-44 alerted Jasper County E911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. MoDOT Emergency Response and Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Screenshot during crash event, courtesy Google Maps. On scene Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr T.C....
SARCOXIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Wrong-way crash kills 3 in Pineville

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County. The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6: Kyler M. Johnson, 29, […]
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO

