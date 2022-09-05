ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.68%. The next highest-yielding Dow component is Dow Inc.'s stock, which had an implied dividend yield of 5.68% as of Friday's close. Verizon shares have tumbled 19.4% over the past three months through Friday while the Dow has declined 4.9%.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks

A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool

2 Trillion-Dollar Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

Consumers continue to favor Apple products, and the company is returning truckloads of money to shareholders. Microsoft has positioned itself for long-term growth by building a presence in industries of the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 450 Points; UiPath Shares Slide

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones adding around 450 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.45% to 31,596.87 while the NASDAQ rose 1.99% to 11,774.77. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.74% to 3,976.30. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares jumped by...
Benzinga

Around $8 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

HP, Ambarella, Bed Bath & Beyond And Other Big Losers From Wednesday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 280 points on Wednesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session. Daktronics, Inc. DAKT dropped 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
960 The Ref

US stocks push higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading

Stocks rose in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, placing the market on pace to break a 3-week losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 1.5% as of 2:25 p.m. Eastern and is now in the green for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 384 points, or 1.2%, to 31,530 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock moved upwards by 5.94% to $1.51 during Thursday's regular session. SelectQuote's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 80.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $241.8 million.
Benzinga

Mizuho Bolsters Price Target By 55% On This Migraine Stock

Mizuho Securities assumes coverage of Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM, with a Buy rating and a price target of $76, representing a 25% upside from the last close is 55% above the initial price target of $49. The analyst is conservative on revenues relative to consensus over the near- and mid-term....
