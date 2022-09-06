ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire erupts at commercial building in Boyle Heights, prompts massive response from firefighters

 3 days ago

A massive fire erupted Monday afternoon at a commercial building in Boyle Heights, prompting a multi-agency response from more than 180 firefighters.

The blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at a single-story structure in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Intense flames quickly burned through the roof of the building and sent a towering column of thick black smoke into the air above the Eastside.

LAFD firefighters attacked the fire on the ground and from atop multiple aerial ladders. Los Angeles County Firefighters also responded to the scene. A nearby 99 Cents Only Store was evacuated as a precaution.

"All firefighters operating in defensive mode (fighting the fire from the exterior)," the LAFD said in a statement at 2:30 p.m. As of 4 p.m., "five occupancies in this one-story row of commercials" had burned. At least one of the occupancies had partially collapsed. Shortly afterward, officials announced that all active flames had been extinguished.

One firefighter was transported to a hospital in fair condition after being injured by falling debris. Three others encountered an electrical hazard and were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, the Fire Department said, adding that all three appeared to be in good condition.

Investigators said one of the businesses contained fabrics but it was unclear what was burning inside the other occupancies.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Los Angeles, CA
