WARRENTON — Despite setting up shop in the red zone six times over the course of the game, Warren County’s offense generated a scoring play on just one of those opportunities on the way to a 42-14 loss to visiting Wilson Prep.

The Eagles took an 8-7 lead midway through the first quarter when Shiloh Morton capitalized on a big hole to run it in from 9 yards out, and followed up with a run to get the 2-point conversion.