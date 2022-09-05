Read full article on original website
nowhabersham.com
Bridge construction work on I-85 South in Franklin County
Georgia Department of Transportation crews are installing I Beams for stage one of the I-85 Southbound bridge in Franklin County this week. The work is scheduled between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, September 8, weather permitting. Traffic may be slowed during this time. Drivers are urged to use caution.
accesswdun.com
Three people taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Rabun County
A multi-vehicle accident in Rabun County on Monday left three people injured. A 21-year-old driver was turning left onto GA-15 from File Street around 2:30 p.m. when he hit a second vehicle, a Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on GA-15. That Accent was pushed into oncoming southbound traffic, hitting two more cars, a Kia Sedona and a Toyota Corolla.
Middle school student killed in dirt bike crash remembered for outgoing personality
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Classmates and the community are mourning the loss of a 14-year-old, killed in a dirt bike crash. David Lake Fuller was riding his Honda dirt bike down Beaver Dam Road in Hart County when he collided with a four-wheeler on Saturday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
nowhabersham.com
3 injured in multi-vehicle wreck in Rabun County
A four-vehicle Labor Day wreck in Rabun County injured three people. Two of them were transported to the hospital, state troopers say. According to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 in Toccoa, the crash happened around 2:38 p.m. Monday near Mountain City. Troopers say Jonathan McClure, 21, of Clayton, was driving...
fox5atlanta.com
Honoring the memory of beloved firefighter and family
Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services has a new way to keep the memory of firefighter Justin Hicks close. Hicks and his wife were brutally murdered last year. Now, there are road signs at the Fire Training Center in their honor.
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash in Hall County over Labor Day weekend. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the man, identified as Alex Velasquez, 28, of Gainesville, was killed in a crash early Sunday morning on Browns Bridge Road near Holland Drive.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
accesswdun.com
Wreck on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road results in injuries
One person suffered minor/non-life-threatening injuries in a wreck about 10:20 Sunday morning on Ga. 365 at Crane Mill Road near Alto. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Jessie Diane Keesha Maney was driving south on Ga. 365 in a Chevrolet Traverse when a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Jayson Wade Johnston entered its path while trying to cross Ga. 365.
valdostatoday.com
Hall County OIS follows motorcycle pursuit
BUFORD – A Hall County officer involved shooting occurred following an attempted motorcycle traffic stop that ended in a crash after a short pursuit. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Buford, Hall County, Georgia. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 3, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No deputies were injured in this incident.
wrwh.com
Three Day Rainfall Totals Exceed Three And Three Quarters Inches
(Cleveland)- Impressive amounts of rain have been recorded across north Georgia the past three days. The heavy rain is a result of a slow-moving upper-level system that the National Weather Service says is bringing a moist tropical air mass into the area. This has resulted in waves of showers and thunderstorms, some with large amounts of rainfall.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa police investigating afternoon shooting
One person is undergoing treatment after a shooting about 1 p.m. Tuesday in Toccoa. Police Chief Jimmy Mize said officers were dispatched to the intersection of Grove Street and Broad Street. While officers were headed to the scene, Mize said they were notified of a gunshot victim at the hospital.
Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road
Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.
accesswdun.com
GBI investigating after several people shot in Hartwell night club parking lot
No suspects have been identified yet in the shooting of at least three people in the parking lot of Jack’s Bar and Grill in Hartwell early Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports one person died and two others were taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. A fourth individual was treated and released.
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
Constantine Harris, 99, expected to spend the rest of his life as a resident at the Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Cen...
wrwh.com
Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock, Age 86 Cornelia
Dorothy Elizabeth McClellon Brock, age 86 of Cornelia, Georgia took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 06, 2022. Born in Cornelia, Georgia on July 15, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Howard & Maude Holcomb McClellon. Dorothy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She served as a caretaker for many of her aging relatives over the years. She retired from Ethicon – Johnson & Johnson Family Company with many years of dedicated service. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her children & grandchildren. She also loved being outdoors and camping. Dorothy was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
accesswdun.com
Dirt bike/ATV crash claims life of Hart County teen
A Hart County teen died of injuries when the Honda dirt bike he was riding struck a Honda four-wheeler Saturday in Hart County. Georgia State Patrol Post 52 Hartwell reported the 14-year-old dirt bike rider, whose name has not been released yet, was following the ATV on Beaverdam Farm Road when the four-wheeler attempted to turn left.
WXIA 11 Alive
A 23-year-old was found dead in a hotel room. A man is charged with murder for her overdose death
CLEVELAND, Ga. — A person is facing felony murder charges in north Georgia after the overdose of a 23-year-old, the second such prosecution of an associate in an overdose death in the area in recent months. According to the Cleveland Police Department in White County, 23-year-old Katelyn Baker was...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
wrwh.com
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto
Joseph Adam McFry, age 59 of Alto, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Stephens County Hospital. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan on March 08, 1963, he was a son of the late Harry & Patricia Ann Sederlund McFry. He was a graduate of North Georgia Technical College with a degree in Auto Mechanics. Joe was a former shop supervisor with Harrison Tire Company.
accesswdun.com
Vehicle strikes, kills Hartwell man in Stephens County
A Hart County man died after being struck while pushing his bicycle in Stephens County early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol reports that Richard Dale Crowe, 53, of Hartwell was walking north on Historic Highway 17 while pushing his bike in the northbound lane about 4:20 a.m. A 2019 Jeep...
