Roadtripping through small towns of eastern Oregon: Peak Northwest
Driving out to eastern Oregon offers travelers an opportunity to see some of the state’s finest desert terrain. If you plan your trip just right, and take a few less traveled roads, you’re in for a treat of small town exploration, too. On this week’s episode of Peak...
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers
Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires Leading Oregon Winery
Ste. Michelle Wine Estates shared in a release today that it acquired leading Oregon winery A to Z Wineworks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The announcement marks the first strategic acquisition for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates under the ownership of the New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners, according to the release. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. served as A to Z’s financial adviser in the transaction, with Bank of the West continuing as lender to both A to Z and Ste. Michelle, the release said. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for Ste. Michelle and Tonkon Torp for A to Z.
What September brings to farmers’ markets on Oregon’s North Coast
A few harvests got off to a slower start thanks to rain through June. But since then, the warm sun has encouraged a bountiful harvest. Here’s a short list of what you'll find available from local farmers now:. - Huckleberries (Yes! - and often foraged) - Tomatoes (finally) -...
Celebrate fall with these Oregon family-friendly events and pumpkin patches
Summer gets a lot of love in Oregon, but that’s just because mostly everyone is working on a Vitamin D deficiency. The real deal best season? It has to be fall, when temperatures go down just enough so you can put on a cute sweater in the mornings, and the leaves start changing colors.
What’s the most popular Stephen King movie in Oregon?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What’s Oregon’s favorite Stephen King movie?. According to the results of a new study of Google searches 2007′s The Mist is the most watched Stephen King film in Oregon. The Mist might not have much star power, but it still garnered enough interest...
Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting
Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
Willamette Valley waterways to see more dead salmon in September and October
SALEM, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is advising residents that rivers and streams in the Willamette Valley are about to see an increased number of dead salmon as the fish reach the end of their natural life cycle. ODFW says in September and October salmon will...
As Amazon expands in eastern Oregon, regional carbon emissions soar
The electrical utility serving Morrow County once had some of the cleanest power in the state. Drawing mostly on nearby hydroelectric projects on the Columbia River, power sold by the Umatilla Electric Cooperative emitted just 3% as much carbon as the statewide average. Then Amazon came to town. The company...
Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead
As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
Town halls prep Oregonians for defensible space in ‘era of mega fires’
With more hot, dry days expected across the state, wildfire danger remains top of mind -- and state officials are busy getting residents prepared to protect their homes and businesses in case they find themselves threatened.
Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames
Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start
(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Will Oregon follow California, Washington in banning gas powered car sales?
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that the state would join California in phasing out new gas and diesel car sales by 2035. This has many people talking and wondering if Oregon will be next. Seventeen other states, including Oregon, are now considering following California...
Power could be cut in 6 Oregon counties due to extreme wildfire conditions
A power utility has issued potential shutoff notices to customers in six Oregon counties south and west of Portland because of gusty east winds Friday and Saturday contributing to extreme wildfire conditions.
Wind event expected Friday and Saturday: Wildfire conditions may worsen
Most locations across the PNW have had very little rain for the last few months. The northern Willamette Valley has either had no rain or just a trace going back to early July. Portland is closing in on 63 days of no measurable rain.
Dennis Uniform to lay off 71 in Portland, move some jobs to Texas
A Portland-based school uniform manufacturer will lay off 71 employees as it moves some operations to Texas. Dennis Uniform, one of the country’s largest providers of school uniforms, notified state regulators last week about its plans to relocate decoration and warehousing operations to a “more centralized” location in Texas.
