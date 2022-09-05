ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

opb.org

What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
The Oregonian

Oregon tax breaks created for factories in the ‘80s now go overwhelmingly to data centers

Nearly four decades ago, Oregon lawmakers sought to help economically distressed communities across the state entice new employers with a package of short-term tax breaks. The first beneficiaries of Oregon’s enterprise zone program included a plastics factory in St. Helens, a small lumber company in The Dalles, a firearms manufacturer in Myrtle Point and a boatbuilder near Roseburg.
425magazine.com

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Acquires Leading Oregon Winery

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates shared in a release today that it acquired leading Oregon winery A to Z Wineworks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The announcement marks the first strategic acquisition for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates under the ownership of the New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners, according to the release. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. served as A to Z’s financial adviser in the transaction, with Bank of the West continuing as lender to both A to Z and Ste. Michelle, the release said. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for Ste. Michelle and Tonkon Torp for A to Z.
kptv.com

What’s the most popular Stephen King movie in Oregon?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What’s Oregon’s favorite Stephen King movie?. According to the results of a new study of Google searches 2007′s The Mist is the most watched Stephen King film in Oregon. The Mist might not have much star power, but it still garnered enough interest...
WWEEK

Portland Is on a Record Pace for Liquor Shoplifting

Oregon’s booze thieves are getting bolder. Shoplifting at state liquor stores has skyrocketed and is only getting worse, data from the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission shows. “I’m trying to scream and shout from the rooftops,” says Dan Miner, owner of two Portland liquor stores. “This stuff is on...
WWEEK

Oregon’s Wildfire Season Has One Especially Dangerous Weekend Ahead

As much as Portlanders enjoy complaining about the weather, we’ve got it easy right now. Yes, Portland exceeded 90 degrees this afternoon—the 28th time that’s happened this summer. But the Willamette Valley has avoided the excruciating heat dome that’s scorching much of the West this week, setting records from Salt Lake City to San Jose.
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
The Oregonian

Oregon wildfires: Hot, windy weather threatens to spread flames

Hot, dry and windy conditions are threatening to worsen wildfires burning across Oregon, which have consumed over 100,000 acres of land and prompted evacuations in southern and northeastern Oregon. Since Aug. 27, Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Sturgill, Double Creek and Rum Creek fires,...
beachconnection.net

A Nuclear Power Plant at Cape Kiwanda? Uncomfortable Oregon Coast State Park Start

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Sometimes, origin stories are way stranger than fiction. Once upon a time, Cape Kiwanda was a bit of unknown attraction on the Oregon coast. Far from the popular, even buzzing landmark it is now, around 1970 or so it was considered a true hidden spot, and completely wild and untamed. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
OREGON STATE

