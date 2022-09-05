Ste. Michelle Wine Estates shared in a release today that it acquired leading Oregon winery A to Z Wineworks. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The announcement marks the first strategic acquisition for Ste. Michelle Wine Estates under the ownership of the New York-based private equity firm Sycamore Partners, according to the release. BNP Paribas Securities Corp. served as A to Z’s financial adviser in the transaction, with Bank of the West continuing as lender to both A to Z and Ste. Michelle, the release said. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel for Ste. Michelle and Tonkon Torp for A to Z.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO