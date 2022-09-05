ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Generating Passive Income Through Filecoin Staking

So, what is staking and how does it work? In this post, we'll explore the concept of staking and how will you benefit from Filecoin staking. Staking is the process of holding cryptocurrency funds in a wallet to support the operation of a blockchain network. By staking their coins, users can help to keep the network secure and earn rewards for their participation.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For August 2022

As stocks declined broadly in August, dividend payers helped to ease the pain. Dividend ETFs, in general, outperformed the S&P 500 by about 2% as investors gave up on the idea of a Fed pivot for the time being. With Jerome Powell firmly laying out the Fed's plans to continue aggressively raising interest rates until inflation is back under control, stocks lost the one positive narrative that could have inspired another rally.
Kiplinger

When It Comes to Your RMDs, Be Very, Very Afraid!

Editor’s note: This is part two of a seven-part series on retirement tax bombs. It dives more deeply into how required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred savings can become a snowballing tax liability in retirement. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here.
msn.com

Market Sell-Off: 1 Beaten-Down Tech Stock You May Regret Not Buying Hand Over Fist

The stock market is having a challenging year for multiple reasons, including high interest rates, surging inflation, and the possibility of a recession. This largely explains why major indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 18% and 14%, respectively, in 2022. Semiconductor stocks...
GOBankingRates

8 Investments Retirees Often Regret

In a general sense, any type of investing is better than none at all. After all, the entire point of investing is to earn more money than you already have. Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income That...
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
